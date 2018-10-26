×
3 dream replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Feature
472   //    26 Oct 2018, 17:08 IST

Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G
Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

Real Madrid have endured a difficult start to their season so far. With the departure of manager Zinedine Zidane and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo in this summer, Real Madrid have fallen well below their standards. Their strikers are missing their shooting boots and hence have wasted a lot of opportunities for their side. Further, their new marquee signing Thibaut Courtois too has failed to impress the Bernabeu hierarchy.

Out of 9 games in La Liga, Real Madrid have won just four games so far. They currently sit in the 7th place, 4 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona. Hence, the team needs to step up in order to change their current situation. In the Champions League too they have looked vulnerable and hence there is a big question mark regarding their ability to win the Champions League fourth consecutive year.

Karim Benzema has been on the receiving end for Real Madrid's poor form this season in the form of criticism from some sections of media and fans. Having spent almost 10 years at the club, Benzema has proved to be a loyal servant for the club. Despite this, his form in the last few seasons has been below average and hence has to an extent lost his ability to be a goal-machine for the club. He has also suffered various injuries recently and hence this has affected his fitness to a certain extent.

Hence, the time has come for Real Madrid to search for a replacement for Karim Benzema in January so that they can turn the tide in terms of their recent form. They should go for a striker who can guarantee them at least 30 goals in a season and can become a Galactico in the future. The Real Madrid hierarchy should not take a hasty decision and decide wisely about who could succeed such a great striker. It is high time that Real find the man who can fill in the big void in the team formed by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Let us have a look at the 3 players who could succeed Benzema at Real Madrid:

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
