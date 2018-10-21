3 dream replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

He is a 30-year-old now, and is clearly on a decline

Karim Benzema is one the best strikers in the world, and has also been a key figure at Real Madrid ever since he signed for the club from Lyon in 2009.

The Frenchmen has scored 131 goals in 285 games for Los Blancos, and is currently the fifth highest non-Spanish goal scorer in the history of the club. He has won 3 Liga titles with the club, and also has helped Madrid to lift 4 Champions League trophies.

However, he is a 30-year-old now, and is clearly on a decline. Real Madrid cannot afford to depend on him for long, and need a new striker to replace him.

Right on this note, here is a list of three strikers who can potentially replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane was linked with Real Madrid in the last summer transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, Harry Kane, is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the world, and he would be a perfect long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The London born striker won the Premier League Golden Shoe in two of the last three seasons, and was going shoulder to shoulder with Mohamed Salah for last season's Golden Boot as well, but his injury during the final stages of the league saw him fall behind the Egyptian.

The 25-year-old attacker was England's Player of the Year in 2017, and won the PFA Player of the Season award in the 2016-17 campaign. Kane also won the Player of the Month award six times, which is the joint-most of all-time alongside the Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, but Los Blancos will need to dig deep into their pockets to lure the talented Englishman to the Bernabeu.

