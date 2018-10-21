×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 dream replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
306   //    21 Oct 2018, 22:14 IST

He is a 30-year-old now, and is clearly on a decline
He is a 30-year-old now, and is clearly on a decline

Karim Benzema is one the best strikers in the world, and has also been a key figure at Real Madrid ever since he signed for the club from Lyon in 2009.

The Frenchmen has scored 131 goals in 285 games for Los Blancos, and is currently the fifth highest non-Spanish goal scorer in the history of the club. He has won 3 Liga titles with the club, and also has helped Madrid to lift 4 Champions League trophies.

However, he is a 30-year-old now, and is clearly on a decline. Real Madrid cannot afford to depend on him for long, and need a new striker to replace him.

Right on this note, here is a list of three strikers who can potentially replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane was linked with Real Madrid in the last summer transfer window
Harry Kane was linked with Real Madrid in the last summer transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, Harry Kane, is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the world, and he would be a perfect long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The London born striker won the Premier League Golden Shoe in two of the last three seasons, and was going shoulder to shoulder with Mohamed Salah for last season's Golden Boot as well, but his injury during the final stages of the league saw him fall behind the Egyptian.

The 25-year-old attacker was England's Player of the Year in 2017, and won the PFA Player of the Season award in the 2016-17 campaign. Kane also won the Player of the Month award six times, which is the joint-most of all-time alongside the Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, but Los Blancos will need to dig deep into their pockets to lure the talented Englishman to the Bernabeu.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Harry Kane Mauro Emanuel Icardi Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Why is Karim Benzema still at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Ronaldo that Real Madrid must...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 3 possible ins and outs at...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name six-man shortlist to replace Karim...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Top class strikers Real Madrid must target
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show Real Madrid have regressed without...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid’s reliance on Karim Benzema might be their...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Real Madrid should sign Icardi in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us