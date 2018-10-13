×
3 dream replacements for Luis Suarez at Barcelona

Inphase Mussel
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13 Oct 2018, 13:13 IST

The striker lacks the goals FC Barcelona needs at the moment
With FC Barcelona in an average run so far in LaLiga this season, it is evident that the Blaugrana need a forward who can double or triple the lead once Lionel Messi puts the ball in the back of the net. Pretty much all of their games these days are opened by goals coming from Lionel Messi.

No doubt Luis Suarez is a team player with all the dummy play assists for Leo, but the striker also lacks the goals FC Barcelona needs. It might be his age causing the lack of form, not allowing the striker to finish chances.

The striker could soon be put on the bench as he is not able to contribute a lot to the team at the moment. Luis Suarez should now try to bring back the excellent run he had during his Liverpool days, or even the 2014-15 season.

However, these are a few replacements who would benefit the team.

#1 Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez - His height would compliment all the crosses coming in from Roberto or Jordi Alba
When it comes to forwards, Inter Milan always has options. They have it all, and the 21-year old magician Lautaro Martinez is tall, young and will compliment FC Barcelona with his finishing skills very well.

His height would compliment all the crosses coming in from Roberto or Jordi Alba. He is one of the most promising players around, and being an Argentine, Cules would hope he could come to Barcelona due to his slight links with Lionel Messi.

In his career, he has scored 27 goals in 62 appearances and has bagged 6 assists. The player will bring a lot to the Spanish side and increase the chances of Barcelona getting a treble, or even a sextuple.

All stats via transfermarkt

