3 elite LaLiga managers who could be sacked before the end of the season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
321   //    18 Oct 2018, 12:04 IST

Real Madrid manager - Julen Lopetegui
Real Madrid manager - Julen Lopetegui

The competition between the managers is one thing that often dominates every LaLiga season, and this term will prove no exception, with elite tacticians locking horns in a great battle as they aim to take charge of the Spanish top flight.

While some managers have started the campaign brilliantly, winning the hearts of football fans with their amazing exploits as well as picking vital victories, there are others who have started the season rather slowly and have failed to convince with their performances as well as gotten intense criticism for their mediocre displays.

Just as we all know what often happens following managerial mediocrity, there is a strong feeling that a couple of tacticians could end up losing their jobs before the end of the season. With pressure piling on some of these managers day after day, we take a look at 3 tacticians that could face the sack before the end of the campaign.

#1 Eduardo Berrizo

Eduardo Berrizo has had a poor start at Bilbao
Eduardo Berrizo has had a poor start at Bilbao

A number of elite tacticians in the Spanish top flight could end up losing their jobs before the end of the campaign and Athletic Bilbao head coach Eduardo Berrizo is also one of them.

The Basque outfit currently find themselves in 17th position on the LaLiga table after failing to record any victory in their last 6 matches in the Spanish top flight - producing an unimpressive 2 defeats and 4 draws as well as managing to stay afloat the relegation zone with just a goal margin - ahead of Leganes who sit in 18th position on the table.

Therefore Eduardo Berrizo is in a delicate situation at the moment, and he needs to deliver positive results in order to keep his job at the San Mames Stadium, otherwise he could be handed a sack letter by the club before the end of the season.

Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
