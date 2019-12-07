3 English clubs that need to step up this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Dec 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE

Manchester United

A new season comes with a lot of expectations for football clubs. With new players signed and the underperforming ones moved on, football fans are always eager to witness improvements from their beloved teams each time a fresh campaign kicks off.

Every club wants to make amends for their failures in the previous season. Those who finished brilliantly also want to build upon their success. Apart from winning trophies and getting more points, teams want to play wonderful football that will be appealing to their fans.

In the 2019/2020 season, fixtures are already becoming thick, with both domestic and continental competitions taking centre stage. Clubs have started feeling the pressure of these fixtures and coaches are adjusting their teams to the rigours of the new campaign.

Considering how some of the big teams ended last season, their expectations for the new term and their performances so far, we take a look at 3 English clubs that need to step up their efforts.

#1 Manchester City

Surprise inclusion? Liverpool and the UCL the reasons why City must step up

The English Champions won an unprecedented treble last season and also claimed the Community Shield to become the first club to claim all major honours in England in a single term. Despite their impressive form in the league, Pep Guardiola's men failed to win the most coveted trophy as they were defeated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Tottenham.

This season, the Citizens seem to have one of the most complete teams after their summer business where they signed quality players to replace their aging stars and underperforming players. However, they missed a vital piece in the puzzle by failing to sign a new center-back and that has hurt them in their title defense this season.

With Aymeric Laporte injured and backup options struggling with form and fitness, Pep Guardiola hasn't had a balanced defense this season. He's tried a number of experiments including shifting Fernandinho out of position but that hasn't produced the goods.

The reigning champions currently occupy the third position on the Premier League table. Considering the type of competition put up by Liverpool at the domestic level as well as their failures in Europe's elite tournament for the past few years, Pep Guardiola needs to find a solution to his team's issues. His men must step up and offer even more if they are to finish the season on a high.

1 / 3 NEXT