Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Real Madrid, as seen in Sports Illustrated.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has been at Chelsea since 2012, making him one of the club's most loyal and longest-serving players.

Azpilicueta was reportedly linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the 2022 summer transfer window. He, however, made a U-turn and signed a two-year contract extension with the Blues.

Should Real Madrid succeed in acquiring the experienced defender, it could force Chelsea into looking for a suitable replacement for the Spaniard.

As such, this article will take a look at three options available to the Blues in the transfer market to replace their captain.

#3 Malo Gusto - Lyon

Gusto against West Ham United

One player Chelsea should consider in terms of replacing club captain Azpilicueta is Lyon's teenage sensation Malo Gusto.

The 19-year-old footballer is currently one of the most promising young full-backs in Europe. He burst onto the scene with Lyon in 2021 and has been on the rise ever since.

Gusto would be the ideal long-term option to replace Azpilicueta at Chelsea should the latter leave for Real Madrid. The 19-year-old could also provide adequate competition for Reece James at right-back.

#2 Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Another exciting young talent in Europe is Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremy Frimpong.

The 21-year-old right-back began his youth career with Premier League side Manchester City, where he spent nine years, before moving to Celtic in 2019.

Now at Leverkusen, the exciting Dutch defender is known for his excellent attacking attributes.

Frimpong is fast, skillful, and has the ability to take on opposing players. He also possesses decent ball-playing abilities that often see him make defense-splitting passes and goal-bound crosses.

Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Frimpong scored a total of five goals and registered four assists for Bayer Leverkusen.

#1 Tino Livramento - Southampton

Livramento could be a decent replacement for Azpilicueta

The Blues could also exercise the option of bringing back their former academy graduate, Tino Livramento, as a possible replacement for Azpilicueta.

The 20-year-old English right-back had been with Chelsea since 2009 before making a move to Southampton in the summer of 2021.

Livramento is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and the Blues even inserted a buy-back clause in his contract at Southampton.

As such, the West London club can re-sign their former academy player for a fee in the region of £38 million. The buy-back clause will become active in 2023, meaning that a January transfer for Livramento is possible.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes