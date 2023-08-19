3 expensive transfers who need to perform in 2023-24

As club football in Europe kicks off in full swing, transfers are also making quite the headlines. The Premier League has been busy as usual with their financial might while other clubs across the continent are also making shrewd moves.

Another important trend has been the emergence of the Saudi League which is attracting some of the top names in the game. Already the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and more have joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the cash rich league.

Jude Bellingham

Nonetheless, transfers across Europe have also been noteworthy. Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, Declan Rice to Arsenal, Moises Caicedo to Chelsea are just some of the big money moves that have been in the news this summer.

Amidst all that, the new season also offers a chance for a number of big money signings from last season to make their mark.

Be it reasons like settling into a new club and country, adjusting to a new manager, these players who made headlines last season due to their transfer fees failed to prove the money being spent on them.

Below we take a look at 3 such players who will have a point to prove after a meek year behind them.

#1 Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea

After catching the attention of fans and top clubs alike at Shakhtar Donetsk, it was always on the horizon that the Ukranian winger was destined for a dream move. A tricky operator on the flanks, Mudryk has been blessed with immense pace.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Recruited as a part of Todd Boehly's spending spree at Chelsea, the 22-year old signed an 8-year deal for the Blues. A staggering £89 million was the final transfer fee, but in the time Mudryk under Frank Lampard, he showed only glimpses of the talent he possesses. Now with a full preseason behind him and Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, he will be expected to improve his performances.

#2 Antony - Manchester United

From the approach Manchester United showed last season, it was clear that they wanted Antony to be the star on their right wing. It was for good reason as well given the Brazilian's performances for Ajax in the Eredivisie. Always with a trick up his sleeve, Antony was dazzling fans with his silky touches and impeccable dribbling.

Manchester United's Antony

Ajax took full advantage of United's keeness and held firm on their valuation before a €95 million move. Antony did start off on a bright note with a goal on debut versus Arsenal and another in the Manchester derby.

However, his form tapered off and goals dried up. At times he was ridiculed for his showboating. Even though he managed decent numbers in his first season in England with 8 goals and 3 assists across 44 games, it felt that his end product was often lacking. It is set to be a vital season for the 23-year-old as he looks to repay the faith shown by manager Erik ten Hag.

#3 Richarlison - Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison was quite the cult hero during his time at Watford and Everton. At the latter, he became a canny forward who could chip in with important goals and assists while being versatile enough to play anywhere across the attack.

This put him on the radar of Spurs who were looking to ease the goalscoring burden on Harry Kane (who has now left for Bayern Munich).

Richarlison appearing for Spurs

Nonetheless, it was expected that Richarlison would find it hard to displace the English striker. This resulted in less chances for the Brazilian and despite his heroics for his nation in the FIFA World Cup, he could only muster a single goal over whole Premier League season.

Now, with Kane gone and Ange Postecoglu in charge, this could be the season Richarlison finally justifies the €58 million Spurs shelled out last season.