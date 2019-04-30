3 experienced free-agents newly promoted Premier League clubs can target in the summer

Sheffield United will play in the Premier League next season

For clubs which would gain promotion to the Premier League, it would be an altogether different challenge as the Premier League is a much more competitive and merciless league than the Championship. Hence, apart from different strategies and good signings, experience is also a must at this highest level of the game.

Thus, it is natural that most of these newly-promoted clubs target players who have already showcased their talent at the highest level. Money is sometimes a factor which does not allow these clubs to procure such talents and hence, free-agents will, therefore, be a good option for the teams to invest in.

There are are a number of experienced Premier League players who will be out of contract at the end of the season and therefore, the players themselves will have an option to take a decision about their future. The newly promoted clubs will have tough competitions to procure these players and here are 3 of them who could trigger such a fight this summer.

#3 Andy Carroll

Experienced Premier League striker Andy Carroll will be out of contract at the end of this season

Former Liverpool striker and current West Ham player Andy Carroll will be out of contract at the end of this season. The forward has not had a great season in the Premier League which has reduced his stakes as the lead striker.

However, the Englishman has proved time and again that he is a reliable player for his team and the newly promoted clubs could benefit from the services of such a player. Andy Carroll is a definite threat to any team's defence because of his physical presence and with his experience in the Premier League, he could be someone the new Premier League teams could fight for in the summer.

