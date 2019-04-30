×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 experienced free-agents newly promoted Premier League clubs can target in the summer

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
439   //    30 Apr 2019, 11:02 IST

Sheffield United will play in the Premier League next season
Sheffield United will play in the Premier League next season

For clubs which would gain promotion to the Premier League, it would be an altogether different challenge as the Premier League is a much more competitive and merciless league than the Championship. Hence, apart from different strategies and good signings, experience is also a must at this highest level of the game.

Thus, it is natural that most of these newly-promoted clubs target players who have already showcased their talent at the highest level. Money is sometimes a factor which does not allow these clubs to procure such talents and hence, free-agents will, therefore, be a good option for the teams to invest in.

There are are a number of experienced Premier League players who will be out of contract at the end of the season and therefore, the players themselves will have an option to take a decision about their future. The newly promoted clubs will have tough competitions to procure these players and here are 3 of them who could trigger such a fight this summer.

#3 Andy Carroll

Experienced Premier League striker Andy Carroll will be out of contract at the end of this season
Experienced Premier League striker Andy Carroll will be out of contract at the end of this season

Former Liverpool striker and current West Ham player Andy Carroll will be out of contract at the end of this season. The forward has not had a great season in the Premier League which has reduced his stakes as the lead striker.

However, the Englishman has proved time and again that he is a reliable player for his team and the newly promoted clubs could benefit from the services of such a player. Andy Carroll is a definite threat to any team's defence because of his physical presence and with his experience in the Premier League, he could be someone the new Premier League teams could fight for in the summer.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Gary Cahill Antonio Valencia Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Advertisement
 5 worst loan signings in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in a single season
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that struggled immediately after winning the Premier League
RELATED STORY
AC Milan make €100 million offer for Manchester United target, Chelsea target set to leave his club this summer and more Premier League transfer news: February 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
7 Worst Open Goal misses in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
3 One-man teams of the Premier League 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
5 teams that conceded the fewest goals in a Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Who should the top six Premier League teams target this summer?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Substitute appearances in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Reasons why the Red Devils can still make the top four
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us