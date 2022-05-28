UEFA Champions League final 2021-22: Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 3 Factors which might determine the fate of the match:

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, May 28. Real Madrid, who have been European champions a record 13 times, have also won La Liga this season and would eye a coveted double on Saturday.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season, but missed out on the Premier League title by a whisker. Jurgen Klopp’s side would want to make amends by winning their seventh European crown.

The two teams had earlier met in the Champions League final in 2018, with Real Madrid prevailing 3-1. The Reds would certainly want to avenge that defeat on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors which might determine the fate of the final:

#1 Liverpool’s ability to attack through the flanks

Alexander-Arnold has notched up a lot of assists this seson with his crossing and passing ability

It is a well-known fact that Liverpool depend a great deal on the overlapping runs and the crossing ability of their fullbacks to put pressure on the opposition defense. Saturday should be no exception as both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson would be raring to have a go at Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has registered a staggering 19 assists for the Reds this season, across competitions. He also has the tendency to shift to a more central position and then play long forward passes.

If one adds to that the quality of Liverpool wingers, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, it's clear that the Real Madrid defense would have an unenviable job in the final. Hence, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy, the Real Madrid full-backs, would have to stay inside their own half for the most part and go into overlaps sporadically.

It would also require Real’s wingers to fall back on a regular basis to do some defensive work.

Casemiro might also have to take on some additional responsibility and give cover to the full-backs. This also means that Toni Kroos would have to be in a central defensive position for a considerable part of the match.

#2 The midfield battle

Luka Modric's playmaking abilities might make a difference in the final

The fate of big matches is often decided in midfield and a fierce midfield battle is on the cards for Saturday. Both teams would start the match with a 4-3-3 formation and Thiago Alcantara’s absence would mean that Liverpool would lack someone who can control the tempo of the game with his short passes and deft touches.

However, Naby Keita’s inclusion in the starting XI would also mean the addition of a player who can play box-to-box at times. Jordan Henderson will play a deeper role than Keita but should be able to boost Liverpool’s attack with his long passes.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boast a fearsome trio of Luka Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro, and might have the edge in midfield because of Modric’s attacking prowess.

Modric has registered 12 assists for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season and might often play as the No.10 with Real Madrid switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation. Kroos might have to stay deeper, with Casemiro switching to either flank to assist the full-backs.

However, the German midfielder’s ability to play probing long passes to the forwards should help Los Blancos whenever they decide to go into counter-attacks.

#3 The aerial prowess of the Real Madrid forwards

Benzema's duel with Van Dijk might prove to be decisive

As has been mentioned before, Real Madrid might try to hurt Liverpool with counter-attacks. Hence, the aerial prowess of their forwards might turn out to be useful.

Karim Benzema, who has scored a whopping 44 goals this season, across competitions, is very strong in the air. His battle with Virgil van Dijk, who also boasts a great header, might prove to be decisive on Saturday.

Moreover, winger Rodrygo, who scored a brace in Real’s thrilling semifinal win against Chelsea, also has the ability to score with headers. Hence, the Real Madrid full-backs will look to send in crosses into the Liverpool penalty box whenever they go into overlaps.

Ibrahima Konate’s role would become very crucial in this context. Van Dijk is likely to be consumed by Benzema. With the full-backs having attacking instincts, Konate might have to deal with the twin threat of Vinicius and Rodryogo and also engage in aerial battles with the two.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat