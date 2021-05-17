FA Cup Final 2020-21: 3 standout factors 

Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in London to win their first-ever FA cup title. Youri Tielemans scored the only goal for Brendan Rodgers’ side in the 63rd minute, a phenomenal strike from outside the box. Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, who will play the UEFA Champions League final on 30th May, started as favorites for the FA cup final but could not win their 9th title.

Leicester City’s Twitter page erupted to celebrate the famous win:

After being dominated in the opening segments of the FA Cup final, Leicester finally found their groove in the closing minutes of the first half. The team showed more composure with the ball and were unafraid to launch attacks into Chelsea's half.

In the most crucial moment of the match, Tielemans received the ball inside the Chelsea half and beat Kepa Arrizabalaga with a stunning right-foot strike from 25 yards out.

It was the Belgian midfielder's 16th goal in 105 matches for Leicester and certainly the most important one he has scored for them.

On that note, we take a look at the three factors which stood out in the FA Cup final:

#1 Chelsea let down by poor finishing

Chelsea started with a 3-5-2 formation with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner as the two forwards. The team dominated proceedings from the start; Werner made some probing runs into the final third but could not trouble the Leicester defense. In a key moment in the FA Cup final, Mason Mount tried to test Kasper Schmeichel from outside the box, but dragged his shot wide.

After starting the FA Cup final with a 3-5-2, Chelsea switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Mount and Ziyech operating in the inside-right and inside-left channels, respectively.

However, a lack of pressing intensity from Chelsea's forwards meant that Leicester's centre-backs could comfortably keep the ball after taking the lead.

Leicester denied Chelsea two brilliant opportunities courtesy of Schmeichel's heroics. The Danish goalkeeper pushed former teammate Ben Chilwell's header to the post, and then made a fantastic save from Mason Mount's bullet strike from outside the box.

Chelsea attempted 13 shots, but could only put three on target. Meanwhile, Leicester scored with their only shot on target, compounding the Blues' finishing woes.

#2 Solid Leicester City defense won them the FA Cup

Leicester's defensive line of Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu put up a spectacular display. The trio did not allow Chelsea's dangerous forwards any leeway in the final third.

The Foxes first got into trouble when Evans was substituted after sustaining an injury. The former Manchester United defender has been crucial to Leicester this season and is one of the most underrated centre-backs in England. But wing-back Timothy Castagne took Evans' place on the right side of the defensive line and produced a commendable performance.

Leicester City dominated the defensive stats of the game. The Foxes made 13 interceptions to Chelsea's five. Leicester also completed more tackles and won more aerial duels than the Blues.

"It’s an amazing feeling when you give something to people who have never had it before. To see the overall emotion from around the country was great." 💙 pic.twitter.com/Rqd9SRWWbZ — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 17, 2021

#3 Chelsea's changes too little and too late

Schmeichel made some glorious saves.

Tielemans' goal stunned Chelsea, sending the Blues into an all-out attack. Tuchel introduced attacking players like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi. He also brought on Ben Chilwell, who came closest to equalizing in the FA Cup final.

Christian Pulisic repeatedly dropped into midfield to collect the ball before making forays through the inside-right channel. Chilwell began his marauding runs from the left flank and Giroud offered Chelsea a target man in the final third.

However, after some luck from VAR, Leicester adequately dealt with the threat of Chelsea's fresh legs.

The Foxes also have to thank Schmeichel's shot-stopping heroics. In his 423rd match for Leicester, the Danish keeper made three incredible saves to hand the team their first FA Cup title.