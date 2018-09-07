Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 factors that will determine whether Liverpool can win the Premier League

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    07 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST

Image result for liverpool
Liverpool has made a flying start to the season winning all four games in the Premier League this season

Liverpool have made a strong start to the season but surpassing Manchester City for the Premier League title at the end of the campaign is an enormous task which will be decided by certain factors throughout the season.

Four games, four wins, and the addition of quality players in the summer transfer market have laid down the foundation of a two-horse race for the Premier League title this season. Though the Liverpool fans often seem to chant "this is our year" before every season, realistically after 2008, when Rafa Benitez's side finished second in the league losing just two games in the process, this may be their best hope of winning a Premier League title.

In the 2013/14 campaign, they won their opening three matches but fell off the pace, until the latter half of the season when they won 11 games in a row which made them genuine contenders for the title. However, the game against Crystal Palace where they drew 3-3 dealt a killer blow to their title hopes and they finished second to Manchester City that season.

This season is Jurgen Klopp’s third full campaign in charge of Liverpool. Whether the Reds can challenge Manchester City all the way and win their first league title in 29 years will depend on several key factors.

#1 Who goes furthest in the Champions League

Image result for liverpool ucl
Liverpool beat Manchester City in last season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Arguably, if you ask Pep Guardiola to choose between the Champions League and the Premier League, he will go for the European glory whereas for Jurgen Klopp it would be the other way round. Manchester City needs to win the Champions League to put them among Europe's elite whereas Liverpool needs to win the Premier League to end their 29-year league title drought.

Looking at the group stages for both the sides in the Champions League, City are expected to comfortably progress to the next round whereas Liverpool will have a fierce battle on hands where they will be up against the likes of PSG and Napoli for a place in the top two.

However both are expected to move to the knockout stages where it is a lottery from there on, but it could be crucial to their Premier League title hopes and will depend on which club goes farthest in Europe and how they use their resources.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Anfield Stadium
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Premier League 2018-19: Can Liverpool win their first...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
3 favourites to win the 2018-19 Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Things that can ensure Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams that are likely to win...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 6
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are the favorites...
RELATED STORY
4 Contenders for the 2018-19 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
How will each Top 6 team fare in the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us