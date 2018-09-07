3 factors that will determine whether Liverpool can win the Premier League

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.39K // 07 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool has made a flying start to the season winning all four games in the Premier League this season

Liverpool have made a strong start to the season but surpassing Manchester City for the Premier League title at the end of the campaign is an enormous task which will be decided by certain factors throughout the season.

Four games, four wins, and the addition of quality players in the summer transfer market have laid down the foundation of a two-horse race for the Premier League title this season. Though the Liverpool fans often seem to chant "this is our year" before every season, realistically after 2008, when Rafa Benitez's side finished second in the league losing just two games in the process, this may be their best hope of winning a Premier League title.

In the 2013/14 campaign, they won their opening three matches but fell off the pace, until the latter half of the season when they won 11 games in a row which made them genuine contenders for the title. However, the game against Crystal Palace where they drew 3-3 dealt a killer blow to their title hopes and they finished second to Manchester City that season.

This season is Jurgen Klopp’s third full campaign in charge of Liverpool. Whether the Reds can challenge Manchester City all the way and win their first league title in 29 years will depend on several key factors.

#1 Who goes furthest in the Champions League

Liverpool beat Manchester City in last season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Arguably, if you ask Pep Guardiola to choose between the Champions League and the Premier League, he will go for the European glory whereas for Jurgen Klopp it would be the other way round. Manchester City needs to win the Champions League to put them among Europe's elite whereas Liverpool needs to win the Premier League to end their 29-year league title drought.

Looking at the group stages for both the sides in the Champions League, City are expected to comfortably progress to the next round whereas Liverpool will have a fierce battle on hands where they will be up against the likes of PSG and Napoli for a place in the top two.

However both are expected to move to the knockout stages where it is a lottery from there on, but it could be crucial to their Premier League title hopes and will depend on which club goes farthest in Europe and how they use their resources.

1 / 3 NEXT