3 factors which might determine the ultimate winner of the Premier League this season

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.50K // 25 Apr 2019, 13:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City have got entangled in an epic title race this season, and the ultimate winner might be determined on the last matchday. After their 2-0 win over Manchester United last night, City now have 89 points from 35 matches, whereas Liverpool have 88 points from the same number of matches.

That difference of one point might turn out to be vital, and City would win the league if they manage to beat each of Burnley, Leicester, and Brighton. However, any slip-up on City’s part would allow Liverpool to go ahead, provided they manage to win their own remaining matches.

Liverpool supporters earnestly hope that City lose points, thereby allowing the Reds to win their first league title since 1990. However, the scale is slightly tipped in City’s favour, as they have beaten both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in their last two matches.

We now take a look at the 3 factors which might determine the ultimate winner this season.

#1 Liverpool’s depth

Adam Lallana

Man City are known for their enviable bench-strength, but it is the depth in Liverpool’s squad that is going to be vital in the next few weeks. City are already out of the UEFA Champions League, but Liverpool have reached the semifinal and will face Barcelona next week.

Quite naturally, Jurgen Klopp would want his team to be devoid of any fitness issues when they face Barca. Liverpool had reached the final of the Champions League last season but lost to Real Madrid.

The Reds would naturally want to beat Barca and win their first Champions League title since 2005. However, for that to happen, they need to be at full-strength. Therefore Klopp might want to play some of his reserve players against the likes of Huddersfield in the Premier League.

So the likes of Divock Origi, Adam Lallana, and Joel Matip need to be match-fit and ready to contribute when it matters the most.

1 / 3 NEXT