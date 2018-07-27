Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 budget defenders

Piyush Khullar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 608 // 27 Jul 2018, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the World Cup done and dusted, it's time to look closer to home.

The 2018/19 Premier League kicks off on Friday, August 10, a day after the transfer window slams shut - so you should probably start thinking about your fantasy football team.

Every year FPL brings different challenges along with it. Everyone would like to have the likes of Harry Kane, Mo Salah, Romelu Lukaku on their team scoring bag-loads of points, but having a star studded team is often not possible in FPL. To solve this issue every FPL manager should have budget options that provide value for money.

Players around this price generally provide excellent cover to the team and chip in with occasional points which could prove to be highly beneficial in the mini league of the managers in the long run.

So, here are 3 cheap defenders under 4.5m that could potentially provide value for money and have an impact in your FPL squad.

Note: All the prices mentioned in this article are from the official website of FPL

Cedric Soares Underpriced?

#1 Cedric (£4.5m)

When FPL launched their prices, a lot of people were thinking that the Southampton right-back was maybe a little under-priced. If you look at the rest of the Southampton defense, Vestergaard and Bertrand come at £5m, and then the likes of Hoedt and Stephens at £4.5m.

Cedric kept 7 clean sheets last season and provided 3 assists. Southampton play three at the back, which would mean Cedric would be deployed as a right wing back, and could provide greater attacking returns.

Southampton also have a favorable run of opening fixtures in their first five games with games against Burnley, Everton, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Brighton as their first five fixtures.

The Southampton right back recently played in his first World Cup and at the biggest stage of them all, there is no doubt that Cedric would have learnt a lot.

1 / 3 NEXT