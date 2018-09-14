Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Footballers most likely to break the transfer record in 2019

Tristan Elliott
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    14 Sep 2018, 09:21 IST

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Neymar is the current record holder

The highest transfer fee paid for a player has been surpassed three times in the last five years alone. Gareth Bale became the most expensive ever in 2013 when Real Madrid signed him for £86 million, a record that lasted for three years. Then in 2016, Manchester United's signing of Paul Pogba increased the record by an additional three million pounds. Just a year later, the record was blown away when PSG signed Neymar for a stunning £198 million.

The amount of money that clubs are willing to spend on players continues to rise every season. Due to this, it is likely that we will see the record surpassed again in the summer of 2019. Here are the three most likely candidates.

#3 Eden Hazard

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Hazard has been one of the Premier League's best players for the last five years

Hazard has continued to demonstrate his ability and worth over the last 12 months. The Belgian was one of the best performers during the World Cup in Russia and his talent was recognised with the Silver Ball award. The playmaker was also the key man in Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Manchester United in May.

The 27-year-old continues to prove his worth on the big stage and has continuously been linked with a move away from Chelsea. Whilst he is not yet among the best few players on the planet, Hazard is one of the most likely to move. His fee is also likely to be inflated by the fact that Chelsea will be reluctant to sell and will only accept a world record bid.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe
Tristan Elliott
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 players who can potentially break Neymar's transfer...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to target next Galactico with...
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest Signings Of The Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who look like cartoon characters
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mbappe and not Neymar is the perfect...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 U-23 footballers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
A look at 5 of the most thrilling transfer sagas of all...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not go for Kylian Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
4 transfers that can still happen before the transfer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us