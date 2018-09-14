3 Footballers most likely to break the transfer record in 2019

Neymar is the current record holder

The highest transfer fee paid for a player has been surpassed three times in the last five years alone. Gareth Bale became the most expensive ever in 2013 when Real Madrid signed him for £86 million, a record that lasted for three years. Then in 2016, Manchester United's signing of Paul Pogba increased the record by an additional three million pounds. Just a year later, the record was blown away when PSG signed Neymar for a stunning £198 million.

The amount of money that clubs are willing to spend on players continues to rise every season. Due to this, it is likely that we will see the record surpassed again in the summer of 2019. Here are the three most likely candidates.

#3 Eden Hazard

Hazard has been one of the Premier League's best players for the last five years

Hazard has continued to demonstrate his ability and worth over the last 12 months. The Belgian was one of the best performers during the World Cup in Russia and his talent was recognised with the Silver Ball award. The playmaker was also the key man in Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Manchester United in May.

The 27-year-old continues to prove his worth on the big stage and has continuously been linked with a move away from Chelsea. Whilst he is not yet among the best few players on the planet, Hazard is one of the most likely to move. His fee is also likely to be inflated by the fact that Chelsea will be reluctant to sell and will only accept a world record bid.

