3 Footballers who would be in demand in the January transfer window

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 193 // 13 Nov 2018, 14:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mbappe is one of the best young players in the world now

The ensuing January transfer window should attract attention from the leading clubs in the world as some of them are going through rough patches. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are all struggling to some extent, and it would not hurt to buy a player or two in January.

There are some players who have been performing exceptionally well for their respective teams this season and naturally, would attract a lot of attention from the elite clubs.

There are some outstanding players in relatively smaller clubs, who might be tempted to go to an even bigger club. Quality players always like to play at the biggest stage and therefore, playing Champions’ League football could be a very good incentive for such players. Therefore, any such player might be inclined to make a switch to a bigger club

We would like to look at three such players, who are playing for big clubs alright, but could be targeted by even bigger clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe continues to the most promising young player in the world after having a phenomenal world cup in 2018. He recently scored a hat-trick against Lyon for PSG and continues to enthrall us with his speed and guile. Such a fast winger can be an asset for a club like Manchester United or Bayern Munich, who either do not have any quality wingers or are seeking replacements for aging ones.

However, PSG are not going to let the 19-year-old Mbappe go very easily as he has scored 13 goals for them in 13 matches in the ongoing season. He is also part of a very potent attack at PSG and there are players like Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Angelo Di Maria alongside him.

However, if PSG fail to qualify from their group in the Champions League, Mbappe could be inclined to leave the club. Moreover, Real Madrid have already expressed interest in him in the past and could be inclined to go for him again. Also, Mbappe would like to develop his skills by playing in a tougher, more competitive league.

1 / 3 NEXT