3 formations Atletico Madrid could use if Edinson Cavani joins the club

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Edinson Cavani

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have been known to be one of the best sides defensively in Europe and the world for several years now. His favourite formation is a 4-4-2 double 6 where he fields a couple of defensive midfielders along with 2 wingers and 2 strikers up-front.

Such a formation allows the midfielders along with wingers to drop deep and defend in numbers, forming low blocks outside of the box. Occasionally the forwards also venture into defensive zones to pick the ball from the midfield and initiate counter attacks.

Edinson Cavani’s inclusion in the squad could mean that Atletico variates from their usual 2 striker formation due to his qualities and the versatility he brings. The Uruguayan is fast, strong, and technically brilliant. Here are 3 formations Simeone could use with Cavani on the pitch in an Atleti shirt.

#3: 4-3-3 formation

4-3-3 diamond shape formation with Edinson Cavani as a lone striker

This is a more attack-oriented formation. With this, Diego Simeone could field a midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Koke, and Saul Niguez. The forward lineup consists of a trio of Joao Felix and Angel Correa on the flanks, while Edinson Cavani takes the position up-front.

This formation will allow a smooth attacking gameplay with very technically adept wingers who love to move along the flanks with the ball at their feet.

In the midfield, Partey will be the destroyer, Koke the passer, and Saul the creator due to his better abilities on the ball. This overloaded midfield can drop deep to defend while the opposition is pressing in numbers.

Once the ball is recovered, there is Cavani centrally or either of the 2 wide players who can carry the ball towards the opposition goal while giving defenders a run for their money at the same time. The fullbacks can come up-front and support the attack without fear, as the overloaded midfield does spread out a bit wide to cut off opposition attacks.

1 / 3 NEXT