3 former academy players Chelsea should bring back next season

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Frank Lampard and Chelsea. The club legend was handed the reigns of the first team despite just a year of managerial experience ahead of the 2019-20 season following the departure of Maurizio Sarri. Despite losing Eden Hazard in the summer, as well as the ability to buy new players, the Englishman steered his side to the fourth position early on - a spot they still occupy in the table with eleven more matches left to play.

Chelsea's performances have been inconsistent of late, with the Blues racking up more defeats already than they did in the entirety of the last season. A major highlight of their campaign so far has been Lampard's ability to integrate the academy talent with the first team, with players such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori among the ones breaking through.

The West London club has been widely criticized in the past for their failure to rely on their youth programme with several talented youngsters walking away early on in their careers. Some have fared much better than the others and we take a look at three such former Chelsea academy players who they club should bring back next season.

#3 Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

Nathan Ake's Chelsea career followed a similar trajectory as with several other former 'failed' academy graduates. The Dutch defender started showing signs of promise early on and was subsequently sent on Premier League loans by the Blues. Ake shown at Watford and then Bournemouth, so much so, that his parent club cut short his spell with the Cherries to bring him back mid-season.

However, despite bringing him back from his loan spell at Bournemouth prematurely, Chelsea's then manager Antonio Conte barely gave Ake a chance in the first team. The Dutchman failed to amass even five appearances in the second half od the 2016-17 season for the London outfit and thus missed out on a Premier League medal.

Ake moved to Bournemouth permanently a season after and has since been a stalwart in their team. Moreover, the Dutchman has been one of the league's best defenders since his move to the Vitality Stadium and has subsequently been linked with moves to some of the country's top clubs, including Chelsea.

Rumours suggest that the Blues do indeed have the option to activate a buy-back clause for Ake, which is set at £40 million - one which they should consider using. Apart from solidity at the back, the Dutchman offers versatality as well and can play in the centre and the left-back positions, both of which have been problem areas for Frank Lampard's side.

