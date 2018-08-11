Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 former Inter Milan players who could have led the club to greatness

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
156   //    11 Aug 2018, 03:35 IST

Inter Milan v Messina
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a prolific tenure with Inter

Inter Milan is one of the best teams in the Serie A and is the only team in Serie A that has never been relegated from the top-tier. They have won the Serie A 18 times and are the second most successful team after Juventus. They managed to clinch the 4th spot in the league last season and thus, returned to the Champions League after a long absence.

They play one of the most followed derbies in the world along with city rivals, AC Milan. Interazionale is very famous due to, their success and the star players who have featured for them over the years.

Legendary players like Ronaldo (Brazilian) and Christian Vieri have played for the club over the years.

The present squad doesn't have a lot of star quota which is surprising, because they are one of the best in Italy.

However, they do have players like Ivan Perisic, Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan who are capable of winning matches on their own.

But they might get a star player in Luka Modric who is determined to join Nerazzurri. Inter has had a lot of star players in their squad in the past seasons but they sold them after a couple of seasons.

Here, we will have a look at three superstars who should never have been let go of by, Inter.

Note: Active players and players who were a part of Inter Milan in 2006 or later have been included.

#3 Xherdan Shaqiri

FC Internazionale Milano v UC Sampdoria - TIM Cup
Xherdan Shaqiri had a very short stint at Inter

The Swiss star represented Inter Milan in the 2014/15 season and that remained his only season at San Siro. He left Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €15 million. He made 20 appearances for Inter and scored three times. He also contributed in two other goals but apart from that, he couldn't manage a lot.

In fact, it would have been harsh on him had fans expected better performances. He was a 22-year-old and it was the biggest challenge in his club career till then.

But after six months, he moved to Stoke City for €17 million. It was there that he made a name for himself. A month back, he completed a move to Liverpool for a fee of €15 million.

Had Inter kept faith in him, he could have flourished and taken them to greater heights.

All stats via Transfermarkt

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Barcelona Football Inter Milan Football Xherdan Shaqiri Philippe Coutinho
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
