3 former Manchester United players who can help the club to dominate European football should they re-sign them

Zaha could help solve United's problems on the right flank

It is a well-known fact that all is not well at Manchester United. They are currently in the 6th position in the EPL table six points behind Arsenal. A breath of fresh air has been brought into the club after Jose Mourinho was sacked following the club's dismal defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been appointed as the caretaker manager until the end of the season and the former Red Devil striker has responded by producing successive victories for the club. However, the team still needs a rehash as they lack the killer-punch in big games.

A major factor for Manchester United's downfall has been the lack of successful recruits after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Many talented players have come to Manchester United and failed to replicate the performances that they had produced in their previous clubs. Manchester United needs to start afresh and a good approach would be signing some of their former players who are in excellent form right now.

On that note, here are three former Manchester United players who can help the club to dominate the European football should they re-sign them.

#3 Wilfried Zaha

Manchester United have struggled to find a right-winger for the past few seasons. Although the names of Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic have popped-up a few times, the Old Trafford club didn't look beyond the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial on the right flank. However, the club is in the process of rebuilding and a natural right winger needs to be signed.

Wilfried Zaha was one of the final signings of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The Ivory Coast player showed a lot of promise which convinced the legendary manager to sign the youngster for the club. However, Zaha had to endure a disappointing season with United as he never got going. He went on loan to Crystal Palace before signing for them on a permanent basis in 2015.

Since then, Wilfried Zaha Has been the linchpin of Crystal Palace attack. The London-based club has even beaten Manchester City in their own backyard.

He was rumored to secure a transfer to a Champions League club in the previous transfer window but has stayed at the club. With Manchester United also requiring some pace at the front, Zaha would be a perfect option to fit that role.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement