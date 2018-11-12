3 former Real Madrid stars who are still at the top of their game

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 257 // 12 Nov 2018, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mesut Ozil celebrates a goal during his time at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the most decorated clubs in the World. They have won the LaLiga a record 33 times, the Copa del Rey 19 times, the UEFA Champions League a record 13 times, UEFA Europa League twice, and the UEFA Super Cup 4 times. This list just goes on and on.

However, the Spanish club is also famous for its transfers as it is for being the most successful club in Europe. When a new player arrives at the club then there are some who naturally have to make way. The latest big player to leave the club was Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now plying his trade with Juventus. There have been many players who bid adieu to Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to try their luck elsewhere.

In this article, we take a look at 3 former Real Madrid stars who are still active footballers elsewhere in the world. Some of these players have had exceptional spells with the Los Blancos and are still a force to reckon with where they play.

#1 Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas

The legendary goalkeeper made 725 appearances (2nd highest for the club overall after Raul Gonzalez) for Real Madrid during his stay at the club from 1999-2015. The Spaniard played for the Real Madrid B and C teams before moving on to the senior team in 1999.

The 37-year-old also has 167 appearances (the highest for Spain) for the national team. He is known to do exceptionally well for them and was part of their 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign. He is considered by many as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and often called "Saint Iker" for his terrific shot-stopping ability and quick reaction saves.

Casillas won a lot during his stay with the Los Blancos: 5 LaLiga titles, 4 Supercopa de España titles, 2 Copa Del Rey trophies, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 3 UEFA Champions League to name a few. All this was before the Spaniard decided to make a move to Portuguese first division club Porto on a free transfer. It is said that the goalkeeper did not leave on the best of terms after serving so long to the club he loved. In a statement by his parents, Casillas is said to have been forced out by the club President Florentino Perez, who was heavily criticized thereafter.

He is also the recipient of the IFFHS Best Goalkeeper Award a record 5 times in a row from 2008-2012. His run at Porto has been great and it proves that the move was eventually the right decision. Casillas has appeared in 19 consecutive UEFA Champions League campaigns – a record he jointly holds with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. Casillas helped Porto clinch the Primeira Liga title during the 2017-18 season after a barren spell of 4 seasons.

1 / 3 NEXT