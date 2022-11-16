3 forward players Manchester United could sign to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January 

Manchester United defeated Fulham 2-1 on November 13. On November 14, snippets of Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan dominated the media channels. It completely overshadowed the upcoming World Cup and the fact that Manchester United have improved their form from where they were at this point last season.

The veteran forward's damaging statement about Erik Ten Hag and the club's hierarchy is a clear indication that he might not feature for them anymore.

Ten Hag, who is Manchester United's manager, has reportedly stated that he doesn't want the Portuguese forward to be part of his squad anymore.

SPORTbible @sportbible Erik ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview, he doesn't want him playing for the club again Erik ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview, he doesn't want him playing for the club again 🚨 Erik ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview, he doesn't want him playing for the club again https://t.co/NWbXscJ6jI

Moreover, Ronaldo's performances in attack this season have not been convincing as he has only netted three goals and registered two assists in 16 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

On that note, this article will look at three forward players that Manchester United could sign to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)

Cody -Gakpo PSV Eindhoven v Glasgow Rangers - UEFA Champions League Play-Off Second Leg 2022-23 season

The Dutchman was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer and is arguably one of the best-performing forwards in Europe this season.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Do you think he would be a good signing for Manchester United Cody Gakpo's Eredivisie statsDo you think he would be a good signing for Manchester United Cody Gakpo's Eredivisie stats ⬇Do you think he would be a good signing for Manchester United ❓ https://t.co/TyooFdlUQt

Gakpo has netted 12 goals and has registered 15 assists in 19 appearances this season.

Similarly, he's one of the players with the highest goal involvement numbers in Europe this season and his scoring tally is currently higher than any Red Devils player so far this season.

The 23-year-old is not only a goalscorer as his link-up ability is also outstanding. Gakpo will feature for The Netherlands in the forthcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup and he remains a prime target that could replace Ronaldo in the Red Devils' attack.

#2 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Brentford v Gillingham - Carabao Cup Third Round

The Englishman is currently one of the most in-form strikers in Europe and his presence has been significant for Brentford in attack.

Toney has netted 11 goals and has registered three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Brentford this season.

The 26-year-old could be a direct replacement for Ronaldo in attack, as this is based on the idea that both players are natural goalscorers.

Toney is already familiar with the playing pattern in the Premier League and adapting to the style of play at Manchester United might not be a dilemma for him.

It's however surprising that he was not selected for England's World Cup squad.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen - SSC Napoli v Empoli FC - Serie A 2022-23 season

The Nigerian is arguably one of the most in-form strikers currently in Europe and his presence in attack has been significant for Napoli across all competitions.

Osimhen has netted 10 goals and has registered two assists in 14 appearances so far. Similarly, he's the current top-scorer in Serie A this season.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Victor Osimhen is a potential option for #mufc . Napoli are expecting numerous offers for him in January. He could be worth £60 million. [ @DiscoMirror Victor Osimhen is a potential option for #mufc. Napoli are expecting numerous offers for him in January. He could be worth £60 million. [@DiscoMirror]

The 23-year-old might be a good replacement for Ronaldo because he's energetic and his vision for goal is outstanding. Furthermore, Osimhen is a natural striker and the Red Devils have been lacking the services of a formidable striker this season.

The only dilemma about his possible transfer is that Napoli might put a huge price on his head, but he however remains on the Red Devils' radar.

