3 forwards Manchester United could target in January

Manchester United have struggled to score regularly this season, managing just 20 goals in 14 league games so far; the least among the teams currently in the top six of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have also terminated the contract of last season's top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Marcus Rashford is the Manchester outfit's top scorer in the Premier League this season, with just four goals in 14 appearances.

Manager Erik ten Hag is expected to enter the transfer market next month to add to his attacking unit. On that note, here's a list of three attackers Manchester United could target during the January transfer window.

#3 Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen impressed with his performances this season.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is currently among the most sought-after players in Europe. The 22-year-old is an explosive attacker who is known for his pace and dribbling skills, along with his finishing.

The Nigerian enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 campaign in the Serie A, scoring 14 goals in 27 appearances. He won the Serie A 'Best Young Player' award for the 2021-22 season. Osimhem is in brilliant form this season as well, scoring nine goals in 11 league games.

As pet TuttoSport (h/t Manchester Evening News), Napoli are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £100 million to sell their prized assets. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils are willing to pay that sum to bring the Nigeria international to Old Trafford.

#2 Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is in excellent form this season

After showcasing his talents in the EFL Championship, Ivan Toney has quickly established himself as among the most lethal marksmen in the English top flight since Brentford's promotion to the Premier League last season.

The 26-year-old attacker scored 12 goals in 33 league appearances last season. He has started the current season brilliantly as well and has already found the net 10 times in 14 league outings.

Toney's performances at the GTech community stadium also caught the attention of Gareth Southgate. The England boss called him up to the Three Lions squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures in September.

As per The Sun, Manchester United are eyeing a January move for the Brentford striker. Arsenal and Leeds United are also believed to be in the race to sign the attacker.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is among the most talented footballers on the planet. He could be the perfect long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The Frenchman has played 237 games (in all competitions) for the Ligue 1 giants thus far, scoring 190 goals and assisting 93 more. He has so far helped PSG claim four Ligue 1 titles, among other trophies. Mbappe won the 'Golden Boy' award in 2017 and the 'Kopa Awara' in 2018.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman wants to leave PSG in the January transfer window. Manchester United would hugely benefit from bringing the Frenchman to Old Trafford next month.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes