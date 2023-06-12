3 forwards Newcastle United can target in the summer transfer window

Newcastle United were one of the best teams in the Premier League this season. The Magpies have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after they finished in fourth position. However, Newcastle also drew the joint-most 14 games this season and were unable to convert those draws into wins.

One of the reasons Newcastle United dropped points was their lack of goal-scoring ability. In the Premier League, they scored 69 goals, of which 39 were scored by Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, and Miguel Almiron. Their primary attackers, Allan Saint-Maximin and Isak, just played 25 and 22 games respectively, missing a significant part of the season due to injury.

Newcastle United will require quality and depth in attack as they will be playing a large number of games next season. Below are the three forwards Newcastle United can target next season:

#3 Otavio (FC Porto)

FC Porto's Otavio

Otavio is a versatile forward capable of playing on either flank as a winger, as an attacking midfielder, or as a striker. He was involved in 20 direct goal contributions this season, scoring seven and assisting 13 times.

In 25 games in the Primeira Liga and six games in the Champions League, he provided two key passes per game. His ability to play long balls and through balls regularly can greatly benefit Newcastle, who are a counter-attacking team.

Otavio has the ability to draw fouls and is also good at taking set pieces. He made 2.5 tackles per game in the Primeira Liga and can also contribute defensively to this hardworking Newcastle side. Otavio can be a great asset to Newcastle United and help them achieve success next season.

#2 Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby is an exciting talent who was excellent for Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring 14 goals and dishing out 11 assists in all competitions. Diaby likes to dribble the ball, and in 33 Bundesliga games and eight Europa League games, he completed 1.5 and 2.1 dribbles per game respectively.

Providing key passes is an important facet of Diaby's game, and he provided 1.8 key passes per game in the Bundesliga this season. The Frenchman can also play through balls and is good on the counter.

Moussa Diaby provides a different dynamic to Newcastle's attack and is a player hungry for success. He is ready to take his career to the next level, and Newcastle United might be the perfect club to match his ambition.

#3 Vaclav Cerny (FC Twente)

Vaclav Cerny

Vaclav Cerny is a Czech international who plays as a right winger for FC Twente in the Eredivisie. Cerny has 28 goal contributions to his name, scoring 15 and providing 13 assists this season across competitions. This season, he has played 2.4 key passes and two long balls per game in the Eredivisie.

Vaclav Cerny is a risk-taker, likes to shoot from distance, and has taken three shots per game. Dribbling is also one of Vaclav's assets; he has completed two dribbles per game this season.

Cerney possesses the skill set to thrive in the Premier League and can be a shrewd acquisition for Newcastle United if they manage to sign him in the summer transfer window.

After the Saudi takeover, expectations were that Newcastle United would spend heavily in the transfer market. However, despite being one of the richest clubs in the world, the Magpies have spent their money very smartly. They have signed players who were available at a reasonable price and fit their playing system.

The acquisition of players like Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, and Kieran Trippier has been extremely well thought out by Newcastle. They will be active in this summer's transfer window and will be looking to make similar smart moves.

