3 FPL picks who have surprised us the most this season | Premier League 2019-20

These players have genuinely surprised FPL managers with their returns this season

Each of the three players started as differentials but have a respectable ownership now

Todd Cantwell

The suspension of the Premier League owing to the coronavirus outbreak has meant that an auxiliary industry that relies on it for support -- the Fantasy Premier League -- also has to be shut down. It has led to a worldwide uproar among footballers and fans alike but the greater good of public safety has to be taken into consideration.

So sit tight and wait until the Premier League (along with the Fantasy Premier League) is given the green signal to go ahead. Until then, you can decide which players to buy and which not to. In the meantime, we talk about three players who have surprised us the most this season as far as FPL is concerned.

#3 Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)

Cantwell's performances have seen him draw the interest of Liverpool

Norwich City's central attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell has done reasonably well this season. In the 29 appearances he has made this season, he has six goals and two assists to his name. In all fairness, we didn't quite expect the 22-year-old to be quite as effective as he has been. Priced at only £4.8m, the Englishman is already on a hundred points and there is no saying how many more he is going to earn.

Cantwell is a great budget buy who can give you a very good return for your money. Although he missed out on being a part of the starting eleven for Norwich for quite a few Gameweeks in between, he has often come off the bench and created something substantial. Cantwell's FPL influence rating is 480.0, creativity is 434.8, threat is 616.0 and ICT index rating is 152.6.

#2 George Baldock (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United's George Baldock

Sheffield United's right-back George Baldock has also been a revelation after his side got promoted from the Championship. Now priced at £5.1m, the Englishman has 115 points to his name. Despite being a defender, he has two goals and three assists for himself already and his attacking abilities have particularly endeared him to his 11.8 percent ownership.

With an FPL influence index of 435.8, creativity of 320.5, threat of 192.0 and ICT index of 94.9, there is no reason why the 27-year-old should not find a place in your side. Sheffield United have had a very good run in the Premier League this season, as they sit on the seventh position of the table with 43 points.

#1 John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

John Lundstram in action

George Baldock's Sheffield United teammate John Lundstram takes the cake for being the player who has surprised us the most this season. Registered as a defender, Lundstram has actually played in the midfield for the Blades and has amassed a total of 128 points in the Fantasy Premier League so far. The 26-year-old has four goals and three assists to his name in the 27 appearances he has made and these are terrific returns for his 39 percent ownership.

At the beginning of the season, Lundstram could have been offered as something of a differential but that is no longer the case. He has an FPL influence rating of 421.4, creativity of 345.2, threat of 393.0 and ICT index rating of 116.3. His form is also a decent 6.5 which is really good for his current £4.8m price. Lundstram's performances have been so compelling that he is a definite pick in any FPL side.