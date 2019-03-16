×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 France players who deserved national team call-ups

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    16 Mar 2019, 11:49 IST

Lacazette, who netted a brace during France's 2-2 draw with Germany last year has again been omitted
Lacazette, who netted a brace during France's 2-2 draw with Germany last year has again been omitted

After winning last summer's World Cup in Russia, it's fair to say that France have somewhat struggled since then. Inconsistency and poor form saw their UEFA Nations League campaign overshadowed by a resurgent Netherlands side under Ronald Koeman, who get the chance to play in the tournament finals this summer. 

Now midway through March, Didier Deschamps selected his 23-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova (March 22) and Iceland three days afterwards. 

Unsurprisingly, he has opted for a conservative team with not many risks nor wildcard players being selected. By not necessarily rewarding those who deserve it given their club form, here's a look at three players in particular who should have been called up on this occasion:

#3 Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Haller has excelled - both in the Bundesliga and Europa League this term - without any international reward
Haller has excelled - both in the Bundesliga and Europa League this term - without any international reward

Haller is very much a wildcard selection here but given his excellent goalscoring form this season, really shouldn't be. Going by the general rule that if you're performing well, you should earn recognition and be chosen as a reward, the 24-year-old has netted 19 goals and created 12 assists in the Bundesliga and Europa League this season (34 games). What more can you ask for? 

Just like Serbian hotshot Luka Jovic, he's enjoying a surge in his goalscoring production and naturally getting the credit his displays deserve. Serie A pair Inter Milan and Roma are said to be interested in €45m offers for him this summer.

Although there's a tendency to overlook players at weaker sides like Utrecht and Frankfurt, where he currently plays his football, goalscorers are hard to come by. PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Wissam Ben Yedder at Sevilla are the only compatriots with more top-flight goals in their respective leagues than him this term, while he has the same number of assists as Paul Pogba - so why not?  

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Arsenal France Football Alexandre Lacazette Aymeric Laporte Didier Deschamps
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette not included in France squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers
RELATED STORY
5 current superstars who could have played for France
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
5 instances in football when departure of essential personnel deteriorated team performances
RELATED STORY
Key players from the 1998 World cup winning France team - Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Football Skills And Drills: France Women’s National Team Player Jessica Houara
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
What if the Seven Deadly Sins were footballers?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us