3 France players who deserved national team call-ups

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 16 Mar 2019, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lacazette, who netted a brace during France's 2-2 draw with Germany last year has again been omitted

After winning last summer's World Cup in Russia, it's fair to say that France have somewhat struggled since then. Inconsistency and poor form saw their UEFA Nations League campaign overshadowed by a resurgent Netherlands side under Ronald Koeman, who get the chance to play in the tournament finals this summer.

Now midway through March, Didier Deschamps selected his 23-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova (March 22) and Iceland three days afterwards.

Unsurprisingly, he has opted for a conservative team with not many risks nor wildcard players being selected. By not necessarily rewarding those who deserve it given their club form, here's a look at three players in particular who should have been called up on this occasion:

#3 Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Haller has excelled - both in the Bundesliga and Europa League this term - without any international reward

Haller is very much a wildcard selection here but given his excellent goalscoring form this season, really shouldn't be. Going by the general rule that if you're performing well, you should earn recognition and be chosen as a reward, the 24-year-old has netted 19 goals and created 12 assists in the Bundesliga and Europa League this season (34 games). What more can you ask for?

Just like Serbian hotshot Luka Jovic, he's enjoying a surge in his goalscoring production and naturally getting the credit his displays deserve. Serie A pair Inter Milan and Roma are said to be interested in €45m offers for him this summer.

Although there's a tendency to overlook players at weaker sides like Utrecht and Frankfurt, where he currently plays his football, goalscorers are hard to come by. PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Wissam Ben Yedder at Sevilla are the only compatriots with more top-flight goals in their respective leagues than him this term, while he has the same number of assists as Paul Pogba - so why not?

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement