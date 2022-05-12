3 free agents Manchester United should look to sign

It is unknown what kind of budget Manchester United have at their disposal this summer. Conflicting reports over the last few weeks suggest Erik ten Hag has not been provided with an exact figure. It is clear major reinforcements are needed, especially with many players set to be exiting Old Trafford this summer.

This means the wage bill at the club will significantly decrease, so securing players on free transfers could be a real possibility. Let's take a look at three free agents United should look to sign this summer.

3. Andrea Belotti

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Belotti has already turned down an approach by Zenit St Petersburg months ago. Andrea Belotti on his Torino contract expiring in June: "I don't know what's gonna happen - if it were to be my last Turin derby, I would be proud of our performance", he told Dazn.Belotti has already turned down an approach by Zenit St Petersburg months ago. Andrea Belotti on his Torino contract expiring in June: "I don't know what's gonna happen - if it were to be my last Turin derby, I would be proud of our performance", he told Dazn. 🇮🇹 #transfers Belotti has already turned down an approach by Zenit St Petersburg months ago. https://t.co/snBokrF3Tq

With extremely limited options at the top of the pitch, this would be an astute and smart signing. Andrea Belotti has scored over 100 goals in 230 appearances for Torino.

He would be a good backup option for Cristiano Ronaldo, should the Portuguese stay at the club beyond this season. He brings experience being 28 years old and could offer his services for the next 2-3 years.

Belotti will offer the team a different dimension of attack as he is extremely physical and possesses good hold-up play. We have seen what Ten Hag has done with Sebastian Haller this season, who has similar qualities.

His poacher instinct means he will also score goals for Manchester United, which apart from Ronaldo, is something they have struggled with.

2. Corentin Tolisso

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Although everything indicates that he's leaving this summer, there's no official announcement regarding Corentin Tolisso's future yet. The player's agent Eric Castagnino also says: "There's no decision yet." [ @SPORT1 Although everything indicates that he's leaving this summer, there's no official announcement regarding Corentin Tolisso's future yet. The player's agent Eric Castagnino also says: "There's no decision yet." [@SPORT1] https://t.co/rNaeqMiJv0

The midfield is certainly a position the club needs to strengthen in, in terms of both quality and depth. Corentin Tolisso has been part of a winning side with Bayern Munich and also a World Cup-winning side with France.

A winning mentality will also be, therefore, brought with this signing, an aspect of the game Manchester United lack with Ronaldo and Raphael Varane being exceptions.

The versatility of Tolisso is extremely impressive as he has been deployed in many roles for Bayern Munich, including the full-back positions. He is primarily a number 8 and would bring brilliant technical qualities as a deep-line playmaker.

He is a clear upgrade on all the midfield options currently at the club and would most definitely improve the side.

1.Boubacar Kamara

UtdPlug @UtdPlug #MUFC @FabrizioRomano on Boubacar Kamara & Zakaria: “They were offered the chance and discussed it. But the board said no. No transfers in Jan. Save the budget for the summer.” @YouTube ✅ @FabrizioRomano on Boubacar Kamara & Zakaria: “They were offered the chance and discussed it. But the board said no. No transfers in Jan. Save the budget for the summer.” @YouTube #MUFC 🔴

There were rumors circulating in the January transfer window that United were interested in Boubacar Kamara. The price was not excessive and it was reported to be under £10 million.

Ralf Rangnick was also said to be impressed by the Frenchman. The 22-year-old has blossomed to be one of the most promising and upcoming midfielders available in the market. Given the fact that he is available on a free transfer this summer, United should definitely look into this deal.

A couple of his biggest strengths are his positioning and awareness. This is something which is difficult to coach into a player and it is another quality this current midfield lacks.

As a defensive midfielder, which is an area Manchester United need options in, Kamara would be a clear and obvious upgrade on the likes of Fred and McTominay.

His positioning and awareness allows him to be in situations where he can cut vertical passing lanes, which means he enjoys success in winning the ball back.

This allows the side to begin attacking transitions and turn them into potential goal-scoring opportunities.

Given the high intensity Ten Hag would look to implement, Kamara seems to fit into the profile of the player the Dutchman requires. He is also a good passer of the ball at short and medium distances with an accuracy of 93.1%.

Ball retention is extremely important in the modern era, especially in midfield. Kamara ranks in the top-10 in Ligue 1 for passes into the final third and overall touches. This is extremely impressive and he would massively improve Manchester United's midfield.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Manchester United will make more than 3 signings this summer? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat