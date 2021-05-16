3 Fulham players who could stay on in the Premier League

Fulham's relegation from the Premier League was officially confirmed earlier this week, after their 2-0 defeat to Burnley left them 10 points adrift of safety with just three games to play.

The Cottagers were promoted last season after winning the EFL Championship. However, they failed to keep up their heroics in the English top-flight and will return to the second-tier after just one season.

The result means Fulham are relegated and Burnley avoid the drop#FULBUR pic.twitter.com/RfNb3zt7Me — Premier League (@premierleague) May 10, 2021

West Brom Albion and Sheffield United are the other two teams that will go down to the Championship with the Londoners.

Fulham might not take all their players down with them

Nevertheless, there is no shortage of quality players in the current Fulham squad who could do a decent job if given a chance in another Premier League team.

With that in mind, we list three of their players who could stay on in the Premier League.

#1 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Frank Zambo-Anguissa has been one of the better performers for Fulham this season

Arguably the best Fulham player this season, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa has the quality to play for a top Champions League side, let alone a Premier League club.

Signed from Marseille FC in 2018, Zambo-Anguissa is a powerful midfielder with immense strength, energy and aggression. He has won 2.2 tackles per game this season, while also completing 1.4 interceptions and 0.4 clearances per game.

Top 3 midfielders in the Premier League with the current highest dribble success rate, via @Nizzague:



1 | Tanguy Ndombele (73.3%)

2 | André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (72.5%)

3 | Yves Bissouma (70.3%)



The common denominator? They were all formed in Ligue 1. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 30, 2020

Apart from his defensive abilities, the Cameroon international is an excellent dribbler as well and has completed 2.6 dribbles per game in the league this season.

The 25-year old midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Everton and Aston Villa in recent weeks and it would come as a surprise if he stays at Craven Cottage beyond this season.

1 / 2 NEXT