"3 more games until Mudryk joins Sancho in the 007 club" - Twitter erupts as Chelsea suffer damaging 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea were unable to secure a win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park as they lost 1-0 in the Champions League round of 16.

It was a high-paced game as the ball entered the Dortmund net early on, but the scoreline soon reverted to 0-0 after a check for handball. A free-kick from Reece James ended up in the back of the net off Thiago Silva's hand, prompting the referee to disallow the goal and caution the defender.

On the other end, a massive opportunity was tantalizingly close for Sebastien Haller as Julian Brandt drifted in from the right flank and played him through. However, the Dortmund striker could not find the target from close range, sending the shot wide into the side-netting.

Joao Felix was a bright spot for the Blues. He was at the center of an impressive move late in the first half. Hakim Ziyech crossed a low ball back to the Portugal international for a glorious opportunity, and his shot was well-struck, but it sailed over the bar.

Felix had another massive chance moments later, as Kai Havertz drifted wide and created space for him. He got past his marker and lifted his effort over Grego Kobel, only for it to hit the crossbar and keep the scores level at halftime.

Chelsea opened the second half with a spark. Havertz and Enzo Fernandez both had their shots stopped by the Dortmund defense. Kobel was then able to claim Ziyech's cross, which had been intended for Havertz.

The Blues continued to hound the final third of their hosts, to no avail, and suddenly Dortmund took the lead. They broke away on a sharp counterattack through Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi's run was electric as he drove out of his own half with the ball, breezed past Fernandez, and rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga before coolly bagging the lead.

The Blues sought other chances. Kalidou Koulibaly got forward in attack and fired a powerful shot that burst through the palms of goalkeeper Kobel. Emre Can was quick to react, though, and cleared the ball away just as it seemed to be on its way into the goal, with the match ending in Dortmund's favor.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Chelsea's loss at Signal Iduna Park:

⚡️ @clinicalkai I can’t lie Havertz might have to join Mount at Liverpool. I can’t lie Havertz might have to join Mount at Liverpool.

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry Everytime I see the ball with Havertz, I cry. Watching Havertz in a Chelsea match is worse than relationship heartbreak, this is depression. This is suffering. Everytime I see the ball with Havertz, I cry. Watching Havertz in a Chelsea match is worse than relationship heartbreak, this is depression. This is suffering.

Samuel @SamueILFC 3 more games until Mudryk joins Sancho in the 007 club. 3 more games until Mudryk joins Sancho in the 007 club. 😭

george @StokeyyG2 Mudryk when he isn’t up against part timers who work in Chernobyl

Mudryk when he isn’t up against part timers who work in Chernobyl https://t.co/0dUEPodop0

Slay Jimmy 🦍 @slay_jimmy Chelsea please send police to Shakhtar and arrest their owner for this Mudryk robbery Chelsea please send police to Shakhtar and arrest their owner for this Mudryk robbery 😩😭

BETWIZAD.COM_Webmaster @OGBENI_BAMBAM With the Whole Enzo, Mudryk & Joa Felix, Dortmund still dey rub Us Potopoto… Baba Olowo Blood Pressure don dey Rise oh With the Whole Enzo, Mudryk & Joa Felix, Dortmund still dey rub Us Potopoto… Baba Olowo Blood Pressure don dey Rise oh 😤

⋆ @lfccsam everyone got carried away when mudryk skinned 45 year old james milner once everyone got carried away when mudryk skinned 45 year old james milner once

Paddy Power @paddypower FULL-TIME! Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea



Congratulations to the 23 people who watched the whole game on TV. FULL-TIME! Dortmund 1-0 ChelseaCongratulations to the 23 people who watched the whole game on TV.

Conn @ConnCFC How Chelsea didn’t win that match I don’t know man. Much the better team How Chelsea didn’t win that match I don’t know man. Much the better team

Futbol Chelsea @FutbolCheIsea Forgotten what it’s like for Chelsea to win a game of football. Forgotten what it’s like for Chelsea to win a game of football.

Mempeasem President @AsieduMends Trolling chelsea no dey bee again sef Trolling chelsea no dey bee again sef

Mark Worrall @gate17marco What Chelsea need is some shooting practice against a bottom of the table team whose morale is shot to pieces.

.

Southampton 🤔 What Chelsea need is some shooting practice against a bottom of the table team whose morale is shot to pieces. .Southampton 🤔

B/R Football @brfootball



Welcome to Chelsea 🧯 10th in the league, lost the first leg in the UCL to Dortmund, can't score, can't win...Welcome to Chelsea 10th in the league, lost the first leg in the UCL to Dortmund, can't score, can't win...Welcome to Chelsea 🍕🧯 https://t.co/ZczSnrQV5A

⚡️ @clinicalkai @ChelseaFC Unlucky I can’t blame people for being potter out but it was a very good performance from us I’m still backing potter @ChelseaFC Unlucky I can’t blame people for being potter out but it was a very good performance from us I’m still backing potter

Moby @Mobyhaque1 Enzo left Benfica for Chelsea. Tonight Benfica won their UCL match while Chelsea ended up losing theirs. Football is like that sometimes. Enzo left Benfica for Chelsea. Tonight Benfica won their UCL match while Chelsea ended up losing theirs. Football is like that sometimes.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Arsenal fans after losing to Man City but seeing Chelsea lose against Dortmund Arsenal fans after losing to Man City but seeing Chelsea lose against Dortmund https://t.co/FlvK9pELbh

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu Stop whatever you’re doing and laugh at Chelsea Stop whatever you’re doing and laugh at Chelsea 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/eRZkLvh9MS

Lunihan @LunihanV1 You’re sick if you enjoy this Chelsea downfall. You’re sick if you enjoy this Chelsea downfall.

Abazz @abazwhyllzz Potter at Brighton. Potter at Chelsea Potter at Brighton. Potter at Chelsea https://t.co/nzFNlNIoA7

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng I think I need to find another hobby until Graham Potter leaves Chelsea. I think I need to find another hobby until Graham Potter leaves Chelsea.😭

ManPenguin @idkpenguin24 @ConnCFC Potter is making me hate watching Chelsea sadly @ConnCFC Potter is making me hate watching Chelsea sadly

Matchday365 @Matchday365 @ChelseaFC Chelsea’s last 15 games under Graham Potter…



8 losses

⚖️ 4 draws

3 wins



𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 Chelsea’s last 15 games under Graham Potter…8 losses⚖️ 4 draws3 wins𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 @ChelseaFC 🔵 Chelsea’s last 15 games under Graham Potter…❌ 8 losses⚖️ 4 draws✅ 3 wins𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 😬 https://t.co/tKQFEO8znn

CHELSEA @GalgalloCFC 2 WINS IN 14 GAMES

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER 2 WINS IN 14 GAMESSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTER https://t.co/ApAX2YsO5K

OTUNBA @ManLikeIcey



He can’t succeed in Chelsea, he’s not destined to make it here.



I pity your investment



SACK POTTER NOW !!!



He’ll pay for his sins for doing Aubameyang dirty. @ChelseaFC POTTER IS A FAILED COACH !!!!He can’t succeed in Chelsea, he’s not destined to make it here.I pity your investment @todd_boehly if you don’t sack him.SACK POTTER NOW !!!He’ll pay for his sins for doing Aubameyang dirty. @ChelseaFC POTTER IS A FAILED COACH !!!!He can’t succeed in Chelsea, he’s not destined to make it here.I pity your investment @todd_boehly if you don’t sack him.SACK POTTER NOW !!!He’ll pay for his sins for doing Aubameyang dirty.

Chelsea's loss to Dortmund earns Graham Potter some negative attention

Graham Potter in bad light following loss.

The loss against Dortmund in the Champions League has put Chelsea manager Graham Potter in a bad light. Despite top-tier acquisitions like Joao Felix, the coach has seemingly been unable to bring success to Stamford Bridge. Fans are calling for him to be sacked as they grow all the more impatient with each passing poor performance.

The Blues will look to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton next in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes