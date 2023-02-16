Create

"3 more games until Mudryk joins Sancho in the 007 club" - Twitter erupts as Chelsea suffer damaging 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Feb 16, 2023 03:59 IST
Chelsea were unable to secure a win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park as they lost 1-0 in the Champions League round of 16.

It was a high-paced game as the ball entered the Dortmund net early on, but the scoreline soon reverted to 0-0 after a check for handball. A free-kick from Reece James ended up in the back of the net off Thiago Silva's hand, prompting the referee to disallow the goal and caution the defender.

On the other end, a massive opportunity was tantalizingly close for Sebastien Haller as Julian Brandt drifted in from the right flank and played him through. However, the Dortmund striker could not find the target from close range, sending the shot wide into the side-netting.

Joao Felix was a bright spot for the Blues. He was at the center of an impressive move late in the first half. Hakim Ziyech crossed a low ball back to the Portugal international for a glorious opportunity, and his shot was well-struck, but it sailed over the bar.

Felix had another massive chance moments later, as Kai Havertz drifted wide and created space for him. He got past his marker and lifted his effort over Grego Kobel, only for it to hit the crossbar and keep the scores level at halftime.

Chelsea opened the second half with a spark. Havertz and Enzo Fernandez both had their shots stopped by the Dortmund defense. Kobel was then able to claim Ziyech's cross, which had been intended for Havertz.

The Blues continued to hound the final third of their hosts, to no avail, and suddenly Dortmund took the lead. They broke away on a sharp counterattack through Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi's run was electric as he drove out of his own half with the ball, breezed past Fernandez, and rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga before coolly bagging the lead.

The Blues sought other chances. Kalidou Koulibaly got forward in attack and fired a powerful shot that burst through the palms of goalkeeper Kobel. Emre Can was quick to react, though, and cleared the ball away just as it seemed to be on its way into the goal, with the match ending in Dortmund's favor.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Chelsea's loss at Signal Iduna Park:

I can’t lie Havertz might have to join Mount at Liverpool.
Everytime I see the ball with Havertz, I cry. Watching Havertz in a Chelsea match is worse than relationship heartbreak, this is depression. This is suffering.
3 more games until Mudryk joins Sancho in the 007 club. 😭
Mudryk when he isn’t up against part timers who work in Chernobyl https://t.co/0dUEPodop0
Chelsea please send police to Shakhtar and arrest their owner for this Mudryk robbery 😩😭
With the Whole Enzo, Mudryk & Joa Felix, Dortmund still dey rub Us Potopoto… Baba Olowo Blood Pressure don dey Rise oh 😤
everyone got carried away when mudryk skinned 45 year old james milner once
@ChelseaFC Mudryk 007 we see you boy https://t.co/OAsvLLTYEw
FULL-TIME! Dortmund 1-0 ChelseaCongratulations to the 23 people who watched the whole game on TV.
How Chelsea didn’t win that match I don’t know man. Much the better team
Forgotten what it’s like for Chelsea to win a game of football.
Trolling chelsea no dey bee again sef
What Chelsea need is some shooting practice against a bottom of the table team whose morale is shot to pieces. .Southampton 🤔
10th in the league, lost the first leg in the UCL to Dortmund, can't score, can't win...Welcome to Chelsea 🍕🧯 https://t.co/ZczSnrQV5A
@ChelseaFC Unlucky I can’t blame people for being potter out but it was a very good performance from us I’m still backing potter
Enzo left Benfica for Chelsea. Tonight Benfica won their UCL match while Chelsea ended up losing theirs. Football is like that sometimes.
Arsenal fans after losing to Man City but seeing Chelsea lose against Dortmund https://t.co/FlvK9pELbh
@ChelseaFC Potter out
Stop whatever you’re doing and laugh at Chelsea 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/eRZkLvh9MS
You’re sick if you enjoy this Chelsea downfall.
Potter at Brighton. Potter at Chelsea https://t.co/nzFNlNIoA7
I think I need to find another hobby until Graham Potter leaves Chelsea.😭
@ConnCFC Potter is making me hate watching Chelsea sadly
@ChelseaFC 🔵 Chelsea’s last 15 games under Graham Potter…❌ 8 losses⚖️ 4 draws✅ 3 wins𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 😬 https://t.co/tKQFEO8znn
2 WINS IN 14 GAMESSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTER https://t.co/ApAX2YsO5K
@ChelseaFC POTTER IS A FAILED COACH !!!!He can’t succeed in Chelsea, he’s not destined to make it here.I pity your investment @todd_boehly if you don’t sack him.SACK POTTER NOW !!!He’ll pay for his sins for doing Aubameyang dirty.

Chelsea's loss to Dortmund earns Graham Potter some negative attention

Graham Potter in bad light following loss.
Graham Potter in bad light following loss.

The loss against Dortmund in the Champions League has put Chelsea manager Graham Potter in a bad light. Despite top-tier acquisitions like Joao Felix, the coach has seemingly been unable to bring success to Stamford Bridge. Fans are calling for him to be sacked as they grow all the more impatient with each passing poor performance.

The Blues will look to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton next in the Premier League.

