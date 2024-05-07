3 goalkeepers Chelsea should target | Premier League 2023-24

While Dorde Petrovic has solidified his position as Chelsea's current number one goalkeeper ahead of Robert Sanchez, it's evident that an upgrade is imperative between the sticks. Neither Petrovic nor Sanchez possesses the caliber required to serve as formidable shot-stoppers if the Blues aspire to contend for titles or secure comfortable finishes in the Champions League.

Despite Chelsea's lavish spending exceeding a billion pounds over the past two years, significant overhaul remains necessary, with acquiring a top-notch goalkeeper standing out as a crucial priority.

As Mauricio Pochettino begins to find his footing, evidenced by Chelsea's narrow two-point gap behind sixth-placed Newcastle United, the impending transfer window presents a pivotal juncture for the English outfit. Observing how the Blues navigate this opportunity will be intriguing, especially considering the potential pursuit of top-tier goalkeeping talent.

In anticipation of the summer transfer window, let's examine three prospective goalkeepers who could be poised to make their way to Stamford Bridge, offering Chelsea the defensive solidity and confidence required to bolster their ambitions.

#3 Andriy Lunin

Lunin will be a man in demand this summer

Andriy Lunin has showcased extraordinary resilience in filling the void left by Thibaut Courtois, all while contending with Kepa Arrizabalaga for a coveted spot between the sticks.

Since joining Los Blancos in 2018, the Ukrainian goalkeeper embarked on a journey of loan spells at Leganés, Real Valladolid, and Real Oviedo over three consecutive seasons before assuming the role of backup to Courtois.

When Courtois' injury sent shockwaves through the Real Madrid fanbase, casting doubts over the season's trajectory, Lunin rose to the occasion in spectacular fashion. His commanding presence in goal played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's triumphant La Liga campaign and their advancement to the Champions League semifinals.

Notably, Lunin emerged as a hero during the tense penalty shootout against Manchester City in the quarterfinals, cementing his status as a vital asset for the team.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, securing Lunin's services becomes an unequivocal priority. His performances have demonstrated his superiority over Petrović and Sanchez, making the decision to sign him in the summer a no-brainer.

#2 Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa could finally leave Portugal

Diogo Costa is one of the most promising goalkeeping talents in contemporary football. The Portugal international, aged 24 as of last September, garnered significant interest, notably from Manchester United, before the club secured Andre Onana's signature from Inter Milan last summer. Despite fervent pursuit, his loyalty remains steadfastly with FC Porto, the club he's been with throughout his career.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Costa stands open to new opportunities should a compelling offer materialize. The allure of donning the Chelsea jersey holds particular appeal to the shot-stopper, whose trajectory suggests further ascension in the years ahead.

With over 150 appearances for FC Porto, Costa boasts a decorated tenure, clinching the Portuguese top-flight trophy twice and the Portuguese cup thrice. His achievements extend to the international stage, where he assumed the role of Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper during the 2022 World Cup, illustrating his proficiency and reliability at the highest level of competition.

#1 Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan might interest Chelsea

France's premier goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, stands tall as one of the most formidable shot-stoppers on the global stage. At 28 years old, his prowess between the posts has been evident since his pivotal role in guiding Lille to their triumphant Ligue 1 campaign in 2021.

Maignan's transfer to AC Milan marked a new chapter. He seamlessly transitioned to Italian football and contributed significantly to Milan's Serie A conquest the very next season.

Despite his undeniable talent, Maignan has encountered setbacks in the form of injuries during his tenure at Milan, missing a notable 49 games over four years, all without any bone-related issues. Such injury frequency, particularly for a goalkeeper, raises concerns, primarily revolving around muscle-related ailments.

Nevertheless, Maignan's exceptional abilities overshadow these concerns, leaving no doubt regarding his quality.

For Chelsea, the prospect of acquiring Maignan presents an enticing opportunity. While his price tag may reach upwards of €70 million, his addition to the squad would be nothing short of transformative. As a proven asset in goalkeeping, Maignan promises to fortify the Blues' defensive line and elevate their performance to new heights.