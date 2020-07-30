3 goalkeepers who Chelsea should target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga 

Eight months after being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for a world transfer record fee of £71.6 million in the summer of 2018. Though the move raised many eyebrows, the Spanish custodian did decently, if not spectacularly, in his first season in English football.

It was thought that Kepa Arrizabalaga's performances would improve with time. But fast forward to the 2019/20 season and things have only gone from bad to worse for the Chelsea keeper.

In 33 Premier League games this season, Kepa Arrizabalaga kept only eight clean sheets while conceding as many as 47 goals. According to Opta stats, it is 11 more than what the Spaniard was expected to concede.

-11 - Based on Opta's expected goals on target data (xGoT), this season, Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded 11 Premier League goals more than the model would expect the 'average' goalkeeper to concede; the worst figure of any goalkeeper in the division. Worrying. pic.twitter.com/Ds9fcWEiJ5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 23, 2020

It's true that Chelsea haven't had the strongest of defences to shield their goalkeeper, but their custodian himself hasn't covered himself in glory by committing too many mistakes.

It now appears Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has lost patience with Kepa Arrizabalaga and is now in the market looking for new goalkeepers.

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak would not come for less than €120 million while other custodians like Andre Onana and Nick Pope are either untested in the Premier League or may not be compatible with Chelsea's style of play.

On that note, let's have a look at three goalkeepers who could replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea next season.

Three goalkeepers who may get Kepa Arrizabalaga's job at Chelsea

#3: Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

Advertisement

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Englishman Dean Henderson has been very impressive for Sheffield United in the Premier League this season.

In 36 games this campaign, the 23-year-old has conceded 33 goals and has kept a decent 13 clean sheets. Only three other keepers in the English top-flight shut out the opposition on more occasions than Henderson.

For a very long time, the Manchester United loanee has been tipped to challenge David de Gea to become the club's number one.

With de Gea's increasingly error-prone performances and the rise in stock of Henderson, there is a possibility that the young Englishman could replace the long-serving Spaniard at Old Trafford next season. Interestingly, de Gea played all 38 Premier League games this season and kept as many clean sheets as Henderson did.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been vocal in his support for de Gea despite the latter's dip in form in recent times. De Gea is one of a handful of keepers in the Premier League to have kept over 100 clean sheets for a single club and has served Manchester United with distinction over the years.

In such a scenario, it remains to be seen if Henderson would prefer to be the number two at Old Trafford or move to a bigger Premier League club Chelsea.

According to reports the Stamford Bridge club are interested in signing Henderson. They are also willing to double his wages and offer Manchester United around £55 million.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper has better reflexes than Kepa Arrizabalaga and is more confident while saving aerial crosses.

#2: Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Argentinian Emiliano Martinez has been given a chance in between the sticks by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the club's first-choice keeper Bernd Leno is out with a long term injury.

Martinez has impressed in the limited opportunities that have come his way; the Argentinian was in particularly top form in the win against Premier League champions Liverpool.

In nine Premier League games this season, Martinez kept clean sheets against Southampton, Norwich City and Wolves, while conceding only nine goals. Arsenal won five of these games, drew one and lost three.

Emiliano Martínez made eight saves against Liverpool, the most by an Arsenal goalkeeper in a home Premier League match since the start of the 2016/17 season at least.



Tonight, he had more touches than any other Arsenal player on the pitch (56). 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cGHSxex9Mq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2020

Chelsea should look to sign Martinez because it is unlikely that he will be an expensive signing, and the keeper would relish more game-time, which may not be possible when Leno returns from injury.

Besides, if they can get a decent keeper by not paying through their noses, Chelsea will have funds to spend in other areas of the squad that need replenishment.

#1: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A

It is actually very strange that Gianluigi Donnarumma is not one of the goalkeepers Chelsea want to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with. The young Italian broke into AC Milan's first team at the age of 16, and now at the age of 21 he has the experience of playing in Serie A for five seasons.

At 6'4", he seems to have the height and strength to deal with the physicality of the Premier League. He is comfortable on the ball, and his decision-making is also excellent.

Donnarumma has also played in Europa League as well but hasn't yet played in the Champions League, something he would be able to do if he moves to Chelsea. Though he also had his fair share of blunders it should also be kept in mind how young he is and Milan's defence in recent years hasn't been of great help either.

The Rossoneri haven't really provided him with good defenders in recent years except for Alessio Romagnoli. Donnarumma's contract with Milan expires next summer and, given the financial crisis, Milan are also not in a position to ask for a very high price.

In recent years, AC Milan haven't been even able to reach the top four. This could frustrate the youngster and at the same time, it could tempt him to move to Stamford Bridge. At Chelsea, he can challenge for trophies every season. The Italian's agent Mino Riola could be the key for the Blues to sign him.