3 goalkeepers who can break Alisson's world record fee

Neeraj Manivannan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13.07K // 21 Jul 2018, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alisson shattered the previous record of the most expensive goalkeeper

A long drawn out saga for AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker came to an end after the Brazilian eventually completed a move to Liverpool on a six-year contract. Alisson, who only made his debut for Roma this season, has probably been the most in-demand keeper this summer. Chelsea and Liverpool were involved in a bidding war which was finally won by the club from Merseyside.

The whole world knew of Liverpool's goalkeeping issues as Simon Mignolet's glaring errors since Pepe Reina's departure had cost them crucial points and wins. The signing of German Loris Karius was supposed to ensure a stable pair of hands between the sticks, but his deficiencies have been exposed time and again too, none more than the two blunders he made in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

This left Klopp with no choice but to spend big to get an assuring keeper to spearhead their title charge. Klopp identified that Alisson would be the man that they would go after and he has finally made the move from Italy to England.

While the deal was always on throughout the summer, what has astounded the footballing world is the eye-watering sum Liverpool forked out to capture the Brazilian. Much to everyone's surprise, they ended up paying a fee of £65 million to bring the Brazil keeper to Anfield - making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time. The fee has eclipsed the £34.7 million fee that Manchester City had paid to bring Alisson's compatriot Ederson to Etihad Stadium.

This signing will have massive repercussions on the transfer market as this will begin to inflate the prices of other players in the transfer market. This signing has set a trend as we could see goalkeepers being signed at such exorbitantly high prices. In this article, we take a look at three goalkeepers who could command a higher transfer than the fee Alisson was signed for-

#3 Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be Gigi Buffon's successor at Juventus

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a record breaker right from the time he made his debut as a 16-year old, when he became the second youngest goalkeeper to make his debut in Serie A. Donnarumma has only grown in stature since then and has established himself as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the game. He also became the youngest goalkeeper to play for Italy and his countrymen know that their future is in safe hands thanks to his reassuring presence.

Donnarumma is an imposing figure between the sticks thanks to his height and reach, mental strength, quick reflexes and terrific handling of the ball. The 19-year old shot-stopper has remained as one of the bright spots despite AC Milan going through one of its worst phases in it's long and glorious history.

AC Milan's struggles could see him leave the club in search of trophies and success, and if he does decide to leave San Siro, a number of clubs will line up to secure his services and this could also see his price shoot up above Alisson's fee.

1 / 3 NEXT