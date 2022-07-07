3 greatest foreign players to ever play for Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool are one of the most famous and successful clubs in the history of football. The Reds currently boast 50 major men's first-team trophies in their cabinet.

Their popularity and success on the pitch have helped them attract top players from across the world. Several superstars have donned their famous red shirts with pride over the years. A total of 145 foreign players (via My Football Facts) have played for the Reds so far.

On that note, let's look at three of the greatest foreign players to play for Liverpool in the Premier League era.

#3 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez enjoyed an excellent spell at Anfield

The Uruguay international joined Liverpool from Ajax for £22.8 million during the January transfer window of 2011.

He played 110 league games during his time at Anfield, scoring 69 goals and assisting 23 more. The striker helped the Reds win one Football League Cup, while also playing a key role in their second-place finish in the Premier League during the 2013-14 season.

Suarez won the Premier League's Golden Shoe in the 2013-14 season and was also named the PFA Player of the Season that year. The Uruguay international left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2014.

#2 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is among the best defenders in the world

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the most talented defenders in football since joining Liverpool from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018.

The Dutch defender was one of the star performers for the Reds during their Premier League title win in 2019-20. He was named the PFA Player of the Season that season and also finished second in the Ballon d'Or final rankings in 2019.

The former Southampton defender also enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season and was named in the Premier League Team of the Season for his performances.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is among the best foreigners to play for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah is among the best footballers to ever play for the Reds. The Egypt international joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2017.

He has played 180 Premier League games for the Reds, scoring 118 goals in the process. The 30-year-old attacker is also the Merseysiders' top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 33 goals in 56 games.

Salah currently boasts three English Premier League Golden Boots in his trophy cabinet, along with one Premier League Player of the Season trophy. The former AS Roma man was also included in the Premier League Team of the Season on three separate occasions.

