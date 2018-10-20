×
3 high profile players who could leave the Premier League in January

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5   //    20 Oct 2018, 16:05 IST

Manchester United have gotten themselves into a rut with dismal performances
Manchester United have gotten themselves into a rut with dismal performances

The Premier League is heating up as three teams are stuck at the top of the table with the same number of points. While Liverpool and Manchester City have lost a match in other competitions, Chelsea is unbeaten in all competitions so far. 

Tottenham and Arsenal remain in the top 6, Manchester United have gotten themselves into a rut with dismal performances, and are languishing in the middle of the table. While there would be a lot of incoming in January, there could be a lot of high-profile outgoing too.

With Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona struggling in their respective leagues, they would be ready to spend money on some highly talented players in England. Let us have a look at some who could leave England in January. 

#1 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is at the peak of his career right now
Eden Hazard is at the peak of his career right now

The Eden Hazard to Real Madrid rumours have been making the news for a while now, considering Hazard's meteoric rise as a player. However, in January these rumours might become true as the Belgian is very close to moving to Spain.

Eden Hazard is at the peak of his career right now and he would be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Madrid's struggles this season have put them on high alert and they are ready to make a big name signing after a really long time.

Real Madrid desperately needs a target-man up front after the departure of Ronaldo, and Hazard is the best man available in the market.

Real Madrid have been disappointed by Asensio and Bale's performances this season, and they could sell one of them to fund this move. Hazard is also interested in the move, and he feels that moving to Spain will be a step-up in his career.

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
