Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 highly speculated Real Madrid transfers which are unlikely to happen this summer

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.85K   //    03 Aug 2018, 09:46 IST

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui with Florentino Perez
Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui with Florentino Perez

The European Champions Real Madrid have been the centre of attraction in this summer's transfer market after selling their star player Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

With one of their most successful managers of all time Zinedine Zidane also being replaced with Julen Lopetegui, the 2018-19 season is believed to be a fresh challenge for Los Blancos.

However, it is not going to be easy for Madrid to successfully defend their European crown this season without their club legends - Zidane and Ronaldo. Some of their star players were believed to be considering departing the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as well.

The speculations of them leaving the Spanish capital were doing the rounds for quite some time. But all that seems unlikely now. Let us now look at three speculated Real Madrid transfers that might not happen this summer.

#1 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian who joined Chelsea in 2011 before moving to Atletico Madrid on loan for three seasons has won two Premier League title's with the Blues: the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

Under the then manager Jose Mourinho, Chelsea won their fourth Premier League title in 2014-15 and Courtois was exceptional for Roman Abramovich's men with 74 saves and 13 clean sheets in 32 appearances.

With Petr Cech joining Arsenal in 2015, Courtois remained the Londoners' number one. Under Antonio Conte, Chelsea claimed the 2016-17 title in a dramatic fashion, and the Belgian was once again vital in the success with 68 saves and 16 clean sheets in 36 league appearances. 

His Golden Glove winning performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Belgium in Russia sparked speculations about his potential transfer. Courtois, who kept two clean sheets in the showpiece event against Panama and England finished third with the Red Devils at the World Cup.

The rumors about his possible move to Real Madrid have been doing the rounds for quite a long time. With the Costa Rican goal keeper Keylor Navas being out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos have been trying their best to land the Belgian at the Spanish capital this summer.

Chelsea are in no mood to let Courtois go without finding a new stopper. Although the player was desperate to leave Chelsea this summer, the deal has somehow taken a twist at the last moment, and it seems that the Belgian will stay in Stamford Bridge for another season.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Luka Modric Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Sports- Love of my life
Top 5 transfers that we would love to see happen this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 most-likely signings this...
RELATED STORY
3 players expected to leave Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid need to get rid of
RELATED STORY
3 high-profile transfers which could happen this week
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid must sign to make themselves...
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: How Real Madrid might line up this season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans want this striker to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us