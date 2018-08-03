3 highly speculated Real Madrid transfers which are unlikely to happen this summer

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui with Florentino Perez

The European Champions Real Madrid have been the centre of attraction in this summer's transfer market after selling their star player Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

With one of their most successful managers of all time Zinedine Zidane also being replaced with Julen Lopetegui, the 2018-19 season is believed to be a fresh challenge for Los Blancos.

However, it is not going to be easy for Madrid to successfully defend their European crown this season without their club legends - Zidane and Ronaldo. Some of their star players were believed to be considering departing the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as well.

The speculations of them leaving the Spanish capital were doing the rounds for quite some time. But all that seems unlikely now. Let us now look at three speculated Real Madrid transfers that might not happen this summer.

#1 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian who joined Chelsea in 2011 before moving to Atletico Madrid on loan for three seasons has won two Premier League title's with the Blues: the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

Under the then manager Jose Mourinho, Chelsea won their fourth Premier League title in 2014-15 and Courtois was exceptional for Roman Abramovich's men with 74 saves and 13 clean sheets in 32 appearances.

With Petr Cech joining Arsenal in 2015, Courtois remained the Londoners' number one. Under Antonio Conte, Chelsea claimed the 2016-17 title in a dramatic fashion, and the Belgian was once again vital in the success with 68 saves and 16 clean sheets in 36 league appearances.

His Golden Glove winning performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Belgium in Russia sparked speculations about his potential transfer. Courtois, who kept two clean sheets in the showpiece event against Panama and England finished third with the Red Devils at the World Cup.

The rumors about his possible move to Real Madrid have been doing the rounds for quite a long time. With the Costa Rican goal keeper Keylor Navas being out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos have been trying their best to land the Belgian at the Spanish capital this summer.

Chelsea are in no mood to let Courtois go without finding a new stopper. Although the player was desperate to leave Chelsea this summer, the deal has somehow taken a twist at the last moment, and it seems that the Belgian will stay in Stamford Bridge for another season.

