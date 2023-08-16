3 ideal replacements for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar had a mixed spell at Paris Saint-Germain since joining from Barcelona for a record transfer fee of €222 million in the summer transfer window of 2017. He played 112 league games for the Paris outfit, registering 82 goals and 50 assists, which is quite an incredible goal contribution record.

The Brazil international helped the Parisians win five Ligue 1 titles among other honours. Neymar also won the 2017-18 Ligue 1 Player of the Season accolade.

However, the 31-year-old attacker has now the club for a Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. PSG accepted a €90 million bid for his sale. His departure will leave a massive hole in the PSG squad and they will look to replace him before the deadline day.

On that note, here is a list of three potential attackers who could replace Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

#3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be PSG's new winger

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia enjoyed a breakthrough season with Napoli after arriving from Dinamo Batumi last summer. He was among the Blues' top performers as they lifted the Seria A title last term.

The Georgia international played 34 league games during the 2022-23 season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 13. Kvaratskhelia also registered two goals and four assists in nine UCL appearances last term. He was named as 2022-23 Seria A Player of the Season.

Kvaratskhelia is an explosive attacker, who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder. His key strengths are his dribbling and finishing skills, along with his ability to find his teammates in key scoring positions.

According to Correiere dello Sport, PSG are interested in signing the 22-year-old attacker. However, they will have to pay a hefty transfer fee to bring him to the Parc Des Princes.

#2 Federico Chiesa

Chiesa wants to leave Juventus

Federico Chiesa is another striker that has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks. The Italy international is currently among the most talented attackers in Europe.

Chiesa is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing as a striker or as a winger. His key strengths are his crossing skills and speed, coupled with his dribbling.

He scored two goals and assisted five more in 21 league games last season. According to WhoScored, he has averaged 1.2 shots, one key pass and 1.1 dribbles per 90 in the league this term. Chiesa also contributes heavily in the defence, averaging one tackle per 90 minutes in the league during the 2022-23 season.

As per a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG are monitoring the Italy international to replace Neymar. They could make a move to sign him in the coming days.

Nevertheless, Chiesa has a contract until 2025 at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus are likely to demand a big transfer fee for selling him.

#3 Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani could replace Neymar at PSG

Randal Kolo Muani has been linked heavily with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks. The France international enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season with Eintracht Frankfurt after joining from Nantes last summer.

Kolo Muani played 32 games in the Bundesliga last term, scoring 15 goals and assisting 11 more. He was part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season last term and also won the VDV Bundesliga Newcomer of the Season award in 2022-23.

Nevertheless, according to The Athletic, the Frenchman is valued at €100 million. It remains to be seen if the Paris-outfit are willing to pay that kind of sum to bring him to the club.