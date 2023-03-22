3 impressive stats from Victor Osimhen's season so far

Victor Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A this season with 21 goals in 23 games. His partnership with rising star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has led Napoli to the summit of the Serie A table, 19 points clear of their second-placed Lazio.

The Nigerian striker missed nine league matches last season due to various injuries, therefore he only appeared in 23 league matches and scored 14 league goals.

Seven forwards outscored Osimhen last season - Ciro Immobile, Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham, Giovanni Simeone, Gianluca Scamacca and Domenico Berardi.

28 games this season, 23 goals.
4 goals in Champions League.
Victor Osimhen's flying!

His devastating form has helped Luciano Spalleti's team go from losing to FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 last season, to preparing for a quarterfinal match against AC Milan this season.

Here's a look at three impressive stats from Victor Osimhen's season so far.

#3. Most goal contributions in Serie A this season

Victor Osimhen has made the most goal contributions in Serie A this season, with 21 goals and four assists. He ranks third in goal contributions made across Europe's top five leagues, behind only Erling Haaland (33) and Lionel Messi (26).

Teammate Kvaratskhelia has made the second-most goal contributions in Serie A this season. He is the joint-third highest goalscorer in the division with 12 goals and leads the league in assists with 10.

Victor Osimhen cannot be stopped right now

Another impressive fact about his 21 league goals is that none of them have come from the penalty spot. The penalty-taking duties have been delegated to Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano, who have each scored two goals from the spot this term.

#2. Impressive goals to expected goals ratio

'Expected goals' is a metric in football that is used to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal. Victor Osimhen's expected goals this season are 15.9. As mentioned above, the striker has scored 21 goals, outperforming his expected number of goals by 5.1, which is the best in Serie A. The player closest to him in this category is Kvaratskhelia yet again with 4.1.

Victor Osimhen just equaled Samuel Eto'o as the African player with most goals in a single Serie A season

The duo have combined to form the best duo in the division by a considerable margin. Only two duos have combined for more goals and assists in Europe: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with 74, and Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne with 74. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia have combined for 57 goals and assists across competitions this season.

#1. 100 career goals faster than Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Victor Osimhen scored the second of Napoli's two goals in a 2-0 win over Sassoulo on February 17th. That goal was the 100th of the Nigerian striker's career, making him the third-fastest player to reach that mark behind Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

He achieved this feat in 197 matches, which is quicker than Lionel Messi (210), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (245), and Cristiano Ronaldo (301).

This impressive goal tally has been highlighted by his record for Napoli, scoring 53 times in 91 appearances for the Serie A league leaders.

