×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 January signings that could help Chelsea win the Premier League this season

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.86K   //    18 Nov 2018, 19:02 IST

Chelsea adjusted well under Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea adjusted well under Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea adjusted well to their new life under Maurizio Sarri and are the only English team to be unbeaten in all competitions so far this season. The Blues are among the top contenders to win the Premier League and are currently third on the Premier League table.

However, the London-based club are still lacking quality in some departments and Maurizio Sarri could use the January transfer window as an opportunity to further enhance his team.

On that note, here is a list of three players Chelsea could target in January in order to win the Premier League.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the most sought-after players in the world.
Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the most sought-after players in the world.

Chelsea have done a decent defensive job so far this season and have conceded just eight goals in the opening 12 Premier League games. However, Andreas Christensen showed his desire to leave the Blues and Garry Cahill is not perfectly suited for Sarri's very high defensive line.

That leaves Maurizio Sarri with only Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz as the senior centre-backs and the Blues need a new defender to compete with them for a place in the starting line-up or to cover in case of injuries.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is among the best defenders in the world right now and would be a perfect option for Chelsea to sign in the January transfer window. Kalidou Koulibaly is an excellent ball playing defender and he completed more than 891 passes this season, with an impressive accuracy rate of 90.3%.

His huge frame, standing over 6ft help him steal the ball away from attackers and he also uses his rapid pace to eliminate counter-attacking threats. He completed 18 interceptions and 22 tackles in the Serie A this season and is a consistent performer for Napoli ever since he joined the club from Genk in 2014.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Kalidou Koulibaly Football Top 5/Top 10 EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
5 signings that will light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
3 January signings who could help Liverpool win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 resurgent players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 Signings of the Summer
RELATED STORY
New season, new records: 4 Premier League records that...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 signings this summer that...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League clubs with the most number of loaned out...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 6 new signings who have impressed...
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 Review: Mohamed Salah...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us