3 January signings that could help Chelsea win the Premier League this season

Uday Jaria // 18 Nov 2018, 19:02 IST

Chelsea adjusted well under Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea adjusted well to their new life under Maurizio Sarri and are the only English team to be unbeaten in all competitions so far this season. The Blues are among the top contenders to win the Premier League and are currently third on the Premier League table.

However, the London-based club are still lacking quality in some departments and Maurizio Sarri could use the January transfer window as an opportunity to further enhance his team.

On that note, here is a list of three players Chelsea could target in January in order to win the Premier League.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the most sought-after players in the world.

Chelsea have done a decent defensive job so far this season and have conceded just eight goals in the opening 12 Premier League games. However, Andreas Christensen showed his desire to leave the Blues and Garry Cahill is not perfectly suited for Sarri's very high defensive line.

That leaves Maurizio Sarri with only Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz as the senior centre-backs and the Blues need a new defender to compete with them for a place in the starting line-up or to cover in case of injuries.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is among the best defenders in the world right now and would be a perfect option for Chelsea to sign in the January transfer window. Kalidou Koulibaly is an excellent ball playing defender and he completed more than 891 passes this season, with an impressive accuracy rate of 90.3%.

His huge frame, standing over 6ft help him steal the ball away from attackers and he also uses his rapid pace to eliminate counter-attacking threats. He completed 18 interceptions and 22 tackles in the Serie A this season and is a consistent performer for Napoli ever since he joined the club from Genk in 2014.

