3 January Targets that could power Arsenal into the Top four

Emery would be on the lookout for potential signings

In a month’s time, the winter transfer window will dawn upon us. With the option of adding reinforcements, one can expect the transfer market to be as active as ever.

While the January transfer window doesn’t always provide the big-name transfers that its summer counterpart does, it still accords the teams an opportunity to go shopping and iron out flaws that might have surfaced in the first half of the season.

Last season, the world saw numerous high-profile transfers take place in the first month of the year. Coutinho swapped Anfield for the Camp Nou, while Van Dijk completed his long-awaited move to the red half of Merseyside.

Moreover, Arsenal, a club often accused of being passive in the market, pushed two deals over the line. While one involved a Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap with Manchester United, the other saw the Gunners smash their transfer record to bring the enigmatic Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on board.

With Arsenal firing on all cylinders currently, one could forgive them for not dipping into the market this time around. However, in Emery, they have a manager who is proactive in the market. Not one to miss out on a potential game-changer, the Spaniard would surely want to strengthen his squad in the winter.

Thus, through this article, we would look at 3 such players that Emery could eye in January to bolster his side’s top four ambitions. Here is a look at them.

#3 Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Pavon will bring something new to an already effervescent Gunners attack

The Argentine starlet plies his trade for arguably the land’s biggest club, Boca Juniors. Having been on Boca’s books since 2014, Pavon has recently started to deliver on his immense promise.

The Argentine made the national squad for the World Cup in the summer. Though Argentina enjoyed a sub-standard campaign, the starlet impressed whenever he was called upon.

Blessed with the ability to dazzle past defenders, Pavon is a direct winger who is equally adept at cutting inside or going on the outside.

Pavon is a mazy runner with the ball and prides himself on getting out of tight situations. Moreover, he isn’t afraid to shoot from distance, thus providing a different dimension to the Gunners’ attack. While his finishing still needs to improve, others facets of his gameplay make him a perfect fit for the Gunners.

Arsenal lacks a genuine winger in their squad currently. Though Iwobi has impressed this season, the lack of goals and impetus from Mkhitaryan has led the Gunners to turn their attention elsewhere.

At 22 years of age, Pavon would represent a long-term option. While the step up from the Argentine league to the Premier League would be huge, the Argentine has shown enough talent to make the move worthwhile.

Arsenal have been sumptuous while attacking this season. Yet, with Pavon in the mix, the Gunners would pose a different set of questions altogether for the opposition. Hence, the club hierarchy should pull out all the stops to make Pavon a Gunner, come the end of January.

