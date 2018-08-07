Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Keepers Chelsea could target to replace Thibaut Courtois 

Dhruv Maniyar
Top 5 / Top 10
07 Aug 2018

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League
Courtois at Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe for quite a while now. He had a very impressive World Cup campaign with Belgium where he won the Golden Glove Award. He has been excellent for Chelsea since he replaced Petr Cech and so it is only natural Chelsea is not keen to let the Belgian leave.

Having said that, Courtois has just one-year left on his Chelsea contract. Not selling him now would mean that he will let go on a free transfer which would be disastrous for Chelsea.

Courtois' agent Christophe Henrotay has mentioned that Courtois wants a move to the Real Madrid to be close to his two children. Henrotay told The Sun: "I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid." "For him, this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place for Chelsea to accept."

Even Courtois made statements on similar lines in a recent interview with VTM Stadion. "It is not always easy, but I'd also seen this coming.. I knew that she [his former girlfriend] would return to Madrid, so that has its influence too. I love my children to death. When you miss them, you are sometimes wondering: shouldn't I play in Spain in the next few years? That's why I want to take my time to make a decision on that contract extension."

With his departure imminent here are 3 goalkeepers that Chelsea can target as potential replacements for the Belgium star.

#1 Jan Oblak

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

According to reports from the Mirror Oblak has a release clause of €100m (£89.3m) and Mundo Deportivo claim the Blues are prepared to trigger it before Thursday's deadline. The Atletico Madrid keeper would be an ideal but expensive replacement for Courtois. A swap deal could be on the cards for Chelsea.

Oblak would be the best replacement Chelsea can get for Courtois as Oblak is young, established and a long-term solution for Chelsea.

Dhruv Maniyar
