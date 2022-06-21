Three key factors in Frenkie de Jong’s possible move to Manchester United

Manchester United is seriously interested in Frenkie de Jong and have been in direct talks with Barcelona. At the moment, there seems to be a good chance that this move will materialize despite no confirmation as of yet.

Under Erik ten Hag's new directorship, the culture of Manchester United stands to change substantially. The former Ajax coach is tasked with reshaping the team and lifting it back up again to the top of the log.

De Jong joined FC Barcelona in 2019 and it is fair to say the move has not been a success. With only 13 goals in over 100 appearances for the club, it may be the right time for the Dutchman to look for greener pastures.

With this list, we look at three key factors in the Dutchman’s possible move to Old Trafford.

#3 Barcelona is Short of Funds

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Gap in guaranteed fee €10m-€15m + new finance deal at Nou Camp removes pressure of June 30 deadline to raise funds.



want price to drop but there’s value in agreeing sooner.



Game of poker between Manchester United + Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. Gap in guaranteed fee €10m-€15m + new finance deal at Nou Camp removes pressure of June 30 deadline to raise funds. #MUFC want price to drop but there's value in agreeing sooner.

It is no secret that the Catalan club is short of funds and need to sanction sales. The club is in debt of over a billion Euros. There are many reasons for their financial turmoil. However, many believe their problems are self-inflected.

The transfer fees they have paid to buy players over the last few years have been unprecedented. Examples are the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, who cost the club over €100 million each, only for the two to then fall short of delivering on the pitch.

It appears Manchester United doesn't have any sympathy for Barcelona. It is understood that the club's first bid of €60 million was rejected and that Barcelona is demanding a figure closer to €85 million as per SPORTbible.

It seems Manchester United is being patient in waiting for Barcelona to truly realize the financial trouble that they are in. This suggests that the Spaniards will eventually accept their offer.

This strategy might not be a bad idea considering it is still early days in the transfer window.

#2 Frenkie de Jong's Previous Relationship with Erik ten Hag

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Frenkie de Jong is Erik ten Hag’s primary objective this window. . [ Frenkie de Jong is Erik ten Hag’s primary objective this window. . [ @lauriewhitwell ✅ Frenkie de Jong is Erik ten Hag’s primary objective this window. . [@lauriewhitwell] 🇳🇱

De Jong’s previous relationship with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is understood to be a key factor in this possible deal. The pair worked together at Ajax for approximately two years as ten Hag joined Ajax in December 2017. However, it seems De Jong would be content to stay at Barcelona and is not extremely eager for a move to Manchester United.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, is eager for his former player to join him at Manchester United. United fans have seen their previous managers not get backed up in the transfer window over the last few years. They cannot afford to make the same mistake with ten Hag.

As CEO, Richard Arnold is expected to back ten Hag to avoid past mistakes. As the Dutch coach has worked with the 25-year-old at Ajax, he's familiar with the way he plays and will be able to find a role for De Jong in his system.

It can be assumed that De Jong could join United due to ten Hag’s presence at the club. The two's joint familiarity could see De Jong become the star of the revolution at Manchester United.

#1 Strengthening Midfield is a priority for Manchester United

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Erik ten Hag wants an injection of quality in the midfield following the departures. #MUFC Erik ten Hag wants an injection of quality in the midfield following the departures. @TelegraphDucker 🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag wants an injection of quality in the midfield following the departures. @TelegraphDucker #MUFC 🔴⚽️

Ten Hag has told Manchester United they must strengthen their midfield department. Since the end of last season, it has become crystal clear that this position needs to be addressed this summer. Nemanja Matic has left the club, leaving a serious lack of depth in the midfield.

Donny Van De Beek will return to Manchester United following his loan spell and it is understood he will be involved with the team this upcoming season. Van De Beek's return is positive news and he will hope to finally get his chance under his former manager.

Signing De Jong will undeniably add quality and strength to the midfield. The Dutchman is a versatile player and can play in both the number 6 and 8 roles. This provides Ten Hag with options in the midfield, which is extremely important in the modern game.

