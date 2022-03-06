Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City vs Manchester United: 3 factors that might determine the fate of the match

Manchester City take on Manchester United in a crucial Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City are the league-leaders with 66 points from 27 matches. Whereas United are in the fourth position with 47 points from the same number of matches.

Sunday’s match is crucial for both sides as Manchester City have second-placed Liverpool breathing down their necks. The Reds are just three points away from them.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will have to toil hard to stay in the Top 4. Arsenal are only a couple of points adrift of them with three matches in hand.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that might determine the fate of the match:

#1 Manchester United’s defenders will have their task cut out against Manchester City's forwards

Bernardo Silva has been one of the stand-out performers for City this season

It would be a tough task for the Manchester United defenders to stop the much-vaunted attack of their neighbors.

City manager Pep Guardiola might start with Jack Grealish after the forward scored the winning goal against Peterborough United in the FA Cup last Wednesday. Riyad Mahrez might start on the bench along with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva might be the other two forwards in City’s 4-3-3.

As always, the Manchester City forwards will pose a threat to the opposition defense with their quick runs through the inside channels. They will also be aided by the presence of the redoubtable Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. They will look to supply balls incessantly from midfield.

Moreover, the presence of potent forwards on their bench makes their attack even more lethal.

Manchester United have kept just seven clean sheets so far this season. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane will have to be very cautious while dealing with defense-splitting passes from the City midfield. Aaron Wan-Bissaka would have to be on his toes to deal with the twin threat of Grealish and Foden. They are likely to cut into the penalty box from the left flank.

It will be interesting to see as to which left-back Ralf Rangnick opts to start with between Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. Whoever that starts on Sunday will have to curb his attacking instincts and contend with the threat posed by Silva.

#2 Manchester United will want to add steel to their midfield to combat Manchester City’s possession-based game

Anthony Elanga has been impressive in the last few matches for United

It is quite common knowledge that City like to squeeze their opponents by refusing to allow them any significant portion of possession. Hence, Manchester United might consider adding steel to their midfield by playing both Fred and Scott McTominay.

That would mean that Paul Pogba could start on the left flank or on the bench.

Pogba’s presence will certainly bolster Manchester United defensively. He is capable of falling back and increasing their presence in the middle of the pitch.

However, Manchester City will want to peg Manchester United back continuously. Rodri is likely to pull the strings from his own half with both de Bruyne and Gundogan marauding forward. The Red Devils will need to deal with them cautiously.

#3 Manchester City would be wary of United’s counter-attacking threat

Manchester United have the ability to hurt any side with their quick counter-attacking moves and the home side will be wary of that. Even in the goalless draw against Watford in their last match, United demonstrated their counter-attacking prowess. They created multiple chances but couldn't capitalize on them.

Manchester City might be reluctant to play with a high defensive line against the Red Devils.

Manchester City are also set to miss the formidable presence of centre-back Ruben Dias owing to an injury. Still, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones would form a dependable duo at the heart of their defense.

Guardiola might adopt a cautious approach and stop his side from going gung-ho on Sunday. Joao Cancelo, who usually moves inside the pitch, will have to be more conscious of his positioning as the left back. The Red Devils might want to exploit the empty space on Cancelo's flank.

Edited by Aditya Singh