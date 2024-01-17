3 key issues Nigeria should address at AFCON 2023

As one of the most blooming footballing nations in Africa, Nigeria has been a hub of resourceful football players.

However, ahead of the African Cup of Nations 2023, the Super Eagles were defeated 2-0 by Guinea in a friendly game on the 8th of January 2024.

Prior to this defeat, a satisfactory number of football lovers had expressed their dismay over the spongy performance of the team in contemporary times. While others believed that Jose Peseiro, who's the manager of the Super Eagles, ought to have been fired. Nigeria also only won one out of their last six games across all competitions.

In view of the above, Nigeria were held to a one-all draw by Equatorial Guinea in their opening fixture of the African Cup of Nations 2023. The above further raised questions concerning the manager's potential to deliver.

In view of the background above, this article will identify three key issues that Nigeria should address at the ongoing African Cup of Nations competition.

#3 Absence of defensive coordination

Croatia v Nigeria: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Despite the fact that there have been several defensive tweaks, Nigeria's defence still lacks coordination and solidity.

While many could claim that the Super Eagles don't concede too many goals and the above might not be a major impediment, there's a need to highlight that the defenders lack coordination as they often look shaky.

If Nigeria intends to win the African Cup of Nations, the defence needs to be solid, especially when the competition gets to the knockout stage where they could be paired with a more formidable side.

#2 Shortage of creativity in midfield

England v Nigeria - International Friendly

Judging from their recent games, the above is hindering the Super Eagles from being clinical in the final third.

Without any atom of sentiment, it can be argued that there's a deficit of inventiveness in midfield, as the midfielders struggle to create clear chances for their striking partners to convert.

In recent times, Alex Iwobi has featured as an attacking midfielder. But in totality, he has strived to be creative as the above has also affected striker Victor Osimhen, who heavily relies on chances created to put the ball in the back of the net.

On the other hand, Frank Onyeka has also not been able to be ingenious with the ball at his feet. This has also affected the flow of the ball into the final third, and it has put so much pressure on the wingers.

So, there's a pressing need for the manager to work on the creative aspect of the midfield, as this could help in improving the attacking results.

#1 Overdependence on Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen in action

Ever since the Napoli striker became the limelight in the squad, there seems to be some form of overreliance on him, as he is frequently expected to be the key figure in the attack.

The above has increased the anticipation on him to deliver, and whenever he fails to deliver, the team also struggles.

Thus, while it is good for a manager to build his squad around certain individuals, it's better to have some form of attacking versatility and to avoid overreliance on some players as each player is as important as the other.

