3 Key players who could define Real Madrid's 2019-20 season

Real Madrid in pre-season

Last season was one to forget for the former European champions after they finished 19 points behind runaway winners Barcelona, and were humiliated by Ajax at the Bernabeu in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

As many as three managerial changes, embarrassing results in all competitions, and the discontent of the fans made everyone forget that Real Madrid had just won four Champions League titles in five years. But the Spanish club has reacted likewise, bringing back Zinedine Zidane, and splashing some serious cash in the summer transfer window.

So, who are those key players who could define Real Madrid's season?

#3 Raphael Varane

Varane has a key role to play alongside Ramos in Real Madrid's defence

For one of the most promising defenders in recent times who’s only entering his prime, Varane had a dismal season along with an ageing Sergio Ramos in the Real defence. They couldn’t have been more vulnerable at the back, suffering some colossal defeats, like those against Barcelona and Ajax.

This season, Varane will have to be the calm, collected defender he usually is, show intelligence in reading the game, and barricade the floodgates when Ramos strides forward. The defender admits that they weren't nearly as good as they should have been last season.

"In the individual aspect I want to be at my best level, I am in good condition, I have had a good rest and we are working well to reach my best level," the Frenchman said in a pre-season interview.

There are only a few players in the world better than Varane in terms of defensive ability. He was brilliant for France in the World Cup, and he will have to find that form for Real Madrid if they are to challenge for silverware this season.

