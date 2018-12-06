3 key things that have gone wrong for Manchester United in the 2018-2019 season

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

If an audit was to be done on Manchester United this season, the results would be astonishing. The only good things going this season is the Champions League knockout qualification and Anthony Martial’s rediscovered form. Everything from the club’s leadership to the players have been shambolic. The team is barely recognisable. United as a team traditionally has been a symbol of attractive football, fight and success.

None of those things can be associated with the current Red Devils team. It has all been a crazy circus of taking chances and unpredictability. United fans simply do not know their team’s ability this season.

On one side of the coin, the team has struggled and even lost against minor sides such as Brighton Albion and Derby County. On the other, United has won against Juventus and picked a favourable away draw against Chelsea.

United have had collective factors that have all played a part in their sorry state this season. The 20-time English champions have many-a-times been a joke to watch and even former club legends have poured heavy criticism on the club.

Here are three key things that have gone wrong for the team in the current campaign.

#3 Defence

Manchester United's defence has been poor

Out of all the areas of the pitch, it is on the defensive end that the team has flopped this season. Mourinho has Eric Bally, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof as his senior centre-backs options.

These players are not amateurs. They have all played at the highest levels. In fact, it is only Eric Bailly who has not played at either the World Cup or European Championship. Mourinho is traditionally a defence-first type of manager.

Even in that aspect, United has failed miserably. Mourinho has not found his ideal defensive combination. The team has conceded 25 goals in the Premier League compared to the 24 they have scored.

They have only kept two clean sheets so far which mirrors a team that should be in the relegation places. Mourinho has consistently chosen Smalling, Shaw, Lindelof and Ashley Young. A change of personnel is definitely needed in the back four

