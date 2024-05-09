3 last-minute refereeing decisions that shook big Champions League matches involving Real Madrid

Real Madrid has found themselves embroiled in numerous controversial refereeing decisions throughout their storied history in the Champions League. The most recent incident unfolded against Bayern Munich yesterday (May 8) as Matthijs De Ligt's goal was disallowed due to a premature whistle by the referee despite no offside infringement during the build-up play in injury time.

Initially facing slim odds of progressing to the Champions League final, Los Blancos were granted a lifeline when Manuel Neuer committed a critical error, seized upon by Joselu in the 88th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti's men orchestrated a stunning comeback, culminating in Joselu's decisive close-range goal in the 90th minute, propelling them to the Champions League final.

We look into three contentious last-minute refereeing decisions involving Real Madrid in the Champions League, shedding light on the dramatic twists and turns that have defined their European campaigns.

#3 Real Madrid vs Juventus, 2018

Real Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Gianluigi Buffon's fiery temperament ignited a dramatic turning point in Juventus' Champions League quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018, culminating in his expulsion by referee Michael Oliver.

The Italian goalkeeper's frustration reached a boiling point when Oliver awarded a crucial spot-kick to the hosts, deeming Mehdi Benatia's challenge on Lucas Vazquez worthy of a penalty in stoppage time of the second leg.

Despite Juventus staging a remarkable comeback to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate away from home, their hopes were swiftly dashed when Cristiano Ronaldo calmly dispatched the penalty past substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, propelling Real Madrid into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

While the foul leading to the penalty was undeniable, the focus shifted to Buffon's impassioned reaction, overshadowing the contentious decision itself. In the heat of the moment, Buffon's outburst drew widespread attention and debate, with many overlooking the clear foul in favor of dissecting the goalkeeper's emotional response to the referee's call.

#2 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, 2024

Matthijs De Ligt and Thomas Muller argue with the referee. Arturo Vidal's red card was unjustified.

Real Madrid orchestrated a remarkable comeback last night, yet Bayern Munich's tenacity nearly saw them level the tie with mere minutes remaining on the clock.

The Bavarian side initiated a promising attacking move, launching a long ball from the back that was expertly controlled by Choupo-Moting, who remained clearly onside.

The subsequent header found its way to Thomas Muller, whose pinpoint header located Matthijs De Ligt in a prime scoring position. The Dutchman's decisive shot hit the back of the net, only for the referee to halt play with a whistle before the ball crossed the goal line.

In a controversial turn of events, De Ligt revealed that the linesman later admitted his error by raising the flag (via WION), acknowledging that the goal should have stood according to regulations dictating play continuation in the attacking sequence.

The referee's premature intervention denied Bayern Munich a potential equalizer, leaving fans and players lamenting what might have been had the play been allowed to unfold uninterrupted.

#1 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, 2017

Vidal was sent off against Real Madrid in 2017.

In the pivotal second leg of the Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in 2017, a dramatic twist unfolded in the 84th minute. With the tie delicately balanced at 1-1 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate, the atmosphere crackled with tension.

The moment of controversy arrived when Arturo Vidal, executing what appeared to be a perfectly timed challenge on Marco Asensio, found himself on the receiving end of a second yellow card from the referee.

The decision left Vidal and his teammates in disbelief, with the Chilean midfielder's expression mirroring the frustration felt by both the Bayern Munich players and their supporters.

Adding fuel to the fire, Real Madrid managed to find the back of the net with a couple of goals that should have been deemed offside. These contentious decisions only served to compound the frustration of the traveling German giants, who had hoped for fair officiating on such a significant occasion.

The match concluded with Real Madrid securing a victory, advancing to the final amid a debate about refereeing decisions.