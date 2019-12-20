3 left-backs who could replace Luke Shaw at Manchester United

Enter caption

Luke Shaw was considered one of the most exciting prospects in the country during his time at Southampton. Every major club in England was after the teenager at that time, however, it was Manchester United won the race for the left-back.

The full-back showed promise during his first season at the club, however, it was his second season when he really came into prominence. Unfortunately, the left-back suffered a horrific injury which kept him out of the side for a long time. Since then, Shaw's United career has been plagued with injuries and the full-back has been able to make just 79 appearances during his five seasons at the club.

While there is no doubt about Shaw's ability, it is his lack of consistency and a shambolic injury record which has been a concern for the Old Trafford faithful. The 24-year-old left-back seems like the weak link in United's new-look defence this season, and it might be the right time for the Red Devils to let go of the full-back and start looking into other prospects to fill in the left-back position. On that note, we pick three players who can replace him at Manchester United.

#3 Brandon Williams

Manchester United v Colchester United - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Manchester United might have unearthed a gem in Brandon Williams. Nobody expected Williams to feature for the first-team this season as he wasn't even included in United's pre-season squad in the summer. However, injuries to both Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to integrate the 19-year-old into the first-team. The left-back grabbed this opportunity with both hands and has cemented his place in the first-team squad by delivering consistent performances game after game.

While the young Englishman has struggled a little bit with his positioning and decision-making at the back, his attacking prowess has impressed many of the Old Trafford faithful. The 19-year-old looks incredibly comfortable on the ball and possesses the ability to get past his man with ease. The full-back gets into great positions in and around the opposition's box and his movement makes it very difficult for the opposition to track his overlapping runs. While Williams is still a raw talent and some aspects of his game still need improving, he has the ability and attitude to succeed at Manchester United and could be Luke Shaw's long-term replacement at the club.

