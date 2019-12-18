3 reasons why Manchester United must sign Jadon Sancho

Slavia Praha v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ever since his move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has established himself as one of the most in-demand prospects in European football. The Englishman has proved to be one of the best bits of business done by the Black and Yellow side, having moved for an estimated total of €8m. For context, that is approximately 15 times lesser than the fee that Dortmund charged FC Barcelona for who is essentially Sancho's predecessor, Ousmane Dembele.

The 19-year-old has played 22 times for BVB in the 2019-20 season, and has notched up an incredible 11 goals and 12 assists in the process and has scored and assisted in his last 4 competitive fixtures. Sancho didn't need such a rich vein of form for him to be linked with the top sides in European football, and the fact that he is in such red-hot form only heats up the transfer rumours further as a natural consequence.

One such club that he continues to be linked to is Manchester United, who have reportedly kept tabs on the youngster for quite some time now. With the Old Trafford club crying out for a creative force to guide their attack, moving for Jadon Sancho is a no-brainer for a number of reasons.

Here, we look at 3 reasons why United must, at any cost, attempt to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund's #7.

3. United's dearth of right-wingers

Manchester United v Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United, for some time now, have played with makeshift players across the pitch and none more so than the spot on the right-wing. In fact, it is difficult to remember the last pure right-winger that United possessed among their ranks. So much so that the club have, at some point, deployed Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, and many more questionable names on that right side hoping for an attacking outlet.

The problem wasn't that some of the aforementioned players couldn't play there with the exception of Angel Di Maria, who left the club due to personal reasons. The problem was that most attackers that United have deployed on the right flank were players who are generally more comfortable playing more centrally, leaving large spaces to be exploited by the opposition full-back and winger. Players such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffered due to a similar reason.

Sancho is not only a specialist wide player but one that creates chances and is involved in a lot more build-up play than most wingers United have had in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Registering 9 assists in the league and 2.2 key passes per game, Sancho's ability to run the play in the final third and supplying his teammates from wide-positions could be a potential game-changer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young United attack.

Not only could United then look to play on the counter, but they could also look to maintain the stability of any system and could provide United with a plethora of options from a tactical viewpoint. And most importantly, he is a goalscoring winger, something which United have hardly had in quite a while now.

It is also important to note that in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sancho has a reliable full-back to fall back upon in a situation where he loses the ball high up the pitch. The 19-year-old could even have more freedom should he choose to move into a central area because of Wan-Bissaka's excellent ability to win the ball back.

Sancho would be one of the most important players in the side without a shadow of a doubt.

2. Fits the club's recruitment policy

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

It doesn't take a lot to narrow down on what Manchester United's recent change in transfer policy actually is. From giving blank checks to sign basically any bonafide superstar available in world football to signing a specific profile of players, there has been a lot of change and so far, United's 3 summer signings have all had a great start to lives in Manchester.

United have seen a host of players such as Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, and so on not being able to kickstart their careers at Old Trafford, and most of their associations of such nature ended in bad blood between club and player. Both on and off the pitch, this approach has cost Manchester United deeply, and have now seemingly moved away from it.

Jadon Sancho, though, is a different case. He's English, which is something that would please Solskjaer as the Norwegian has openly talked about the club's intentions to sign 'young, hungry, British' players. Sancho's played in Manchester before, appears to share a great rapport with the Red Devils' English contingent.

Additionally, it is important to note that the former Manchester City man turns 20 only in March of 2020, which means that he has a very long career and could potentially become a football superstar going by his current rate of progression.

Could be very well worth the investment.

1. A potential heir to United's cursed #7 shirt

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United have a long and fascinating history with the players who have donned their famous (or infamous) #7 shirt. It's a tradition that's boasted some of the most iconic names in football history such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Bryan Robson, George Best and most of all, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yet, in an alternate universe after the retirement of Sir Alex, there is another set of famous names that have their names etched into the history books for the same reason, such as Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay, Michael Owen, Angel Di Maria, and Antonio Valencia.

The translation of Solskjaer's outspoken ideas on 'The United Way' or 'United DNA' is to play attacking, exciting football for Manchester United. And the #7, until Ronaldo's departure, was always one of the most talismanic figures in the side.

However metaphoric this may be, the fact is that there is no box that Jadon Sancho doesn't tick for United. He creates chances at a high rate, holds width on the pitch, scores some absolutely cracking goals, is English and knows the city.

The very prospect of him joining up with his compatriot Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and potentially other forwards would be a devastating one. A potential move to Old Trafford could mean a great deal of tactical versatility for United going forward, with Sancho also capable of switching flanks.

Most of all, he is simply an exciting footballer to watch. He is perhaps, the #7 that could finally help United's cause rather than harm it.