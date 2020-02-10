3 Left-wingers Barcelona should target for the summer transfer window | La Liga 19/20

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who could be on his wish list?

It's been three years since Barcelona, rather bullishly, completed the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a bid to replace an outgoing Neymar. Since then, we have seen nothing from Dembele - who has been injured for most of the time - that justifies the amount paid by Barcelona to Dortmund.

Then, just after signing Dembele, Barcelona completed the signing of Phillipe Coutinho by paying an exorbitant fee and hoping, that he would finally put their left-wing problems to bed. But, even the little Brazilian, who found life way too easy in the Premier League, struggled with the pressures of being a Barcelona player.

Now, because of those bad decisions, Barcelona find themselves with a 17-year-old Ansu Fati, who is their best bet on the left-wing spot because of injuries to Dembele and Luis Suárez, which will see both of them miss the whole of this season.

So, the Blaugrana are quite desperate to find a solution to their winger problems, which means there's no doubt that the Spanish outfit might have already started looking at options for the summer. Here, we are going to take a look at the three left-wingers Barcelona should look to sign in the summer transfer window.

SSC Napoli's backbone

SSC Napoli left-winger Lorenzo Insigne is someone who will fit perfectly into Quique Setien's system at Barcelona. The 29-year-old is quick, brilliant on the ball, and has the knack of doing the spectacular.

He can provide the width the Blaugrana have been lacking over the past couple of years now and along with that, he will also bring his leadership skills that Barcelona desperately need, at the moment. It's no secret that Insigne, despite being Napoli's skipper, is quite unhappy at the club because of the situation they are in and the position they are in Italy's top-flight.

Barcelona should definitely have him on their list as he has been one of the best wingers in the Serie A for quite some time now.

#2 Neymar

Who wouldn't want him to return?

Advertisement

Since the departure of Neymar for a world-record fee to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona haven't been able to replace him and last summer, there were rumours aplenty about the Brazilian being desperate to rejoin the Nou Camp outfit.

Those rumours are expected to continue in the summer and Barcelona could do with re-signing Neymar and reunite the famous trio of him, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suárez. The 28-year-old is in his prime and if PSG don't go far in the UEFA Champions League this season, the Brazilian could very well be searching for a big club in the summer.

Buying him will not be cheap for the Blaugrana but Setien's side should pull out all the stops to land the Brazilian superstar.

#1 Leroy Sane

Unhappy at his club?

Barcelona's number one target for the left-wing position in the summer should be Leroy Sane as the young German is most definitely available. The 23-year-old suffered an ACL injury at the start of the season and since then, there have been numerous reports of him being linked with a move away from Manchester City.

Sane is another player who will fit into Barcelona's style of play quite easily and also, he will add some dynamism to the Barcelona attack. The German international is a brilliant dribbler - one of the best in the world, some might suggest. Along with that, Sane's off the ball movement is sensational and he has got a brilliant turn of pace.

He is also a set-piece specialist and has a gem of a left foot. Bayern Munich, seemingly, are also interested in Sane's signature, hence signing him might not be easy for Barcelona.