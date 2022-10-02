3 Liverpool players that have disappointed the most this season

Jurgen Klopp will look to turn things around at Anfield

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, winning just two of their opening seven games in the league. The Reds are currently ninth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

While it's not always easy to hit the ground running, certain players are expected to perform consistently for their teams. Several of the Merseysiders' big-name players haven't had the best of starts to the season, resulting in their poor start of the campaign.

On that note, here's a list of three Liverpool players who have disappointed the most so far this season.

#1 Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez endured a difficult start to his life at Anfield

Darwin Nunez enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season with Portuguese giants Benfica. He registered 26 goals and four assists in 28 league games last term.

His impressive performances at the Estádio da Luz earned him a club-record move of over £85 million to Liverpool this summer. However, he has struggled to replicate his Benfica form at Anfield, registering just two goals in seven appearances in all competitions for the Reds so far.

The Uruguay international headbutted Crystal Palace's Joachim Anderson in a league game in August and was subsequently banned for three games for his actions.

Samuel @SamueILFC Darwin Nunez scoring for Uruguay with a brilliant header! Darwin Nunez scoring for Uruguay with a brilliant header! https://t.co/fx4ePECbg4

However, the former Benfica attacker looked sharp for Uruguay during the international break. He was among the goalscorers for the South American nation during their 2-0 victory against Canada earlier this week. The 23-year-old striker will look to build on that form over the coming weeks.

#2 James Milner

James Milner is long past his prime

Jurgen Klopp has struggled with his midfield options this season. Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho have all suffered injuries during the opening weeks of the campaign.

New signing Arthur Melo has also struggled to settle at Anfield and is yet to play a competitive game for the Reds.

Klopp handed veteran James Milner a responsibility to guide Liverpool through the crisis. But the former England international has failed to live up to the task.

Milner has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, assisting just one goal. The 36-year-old midfielder gave away a cheap penalty during the Reds' 4-1 defeat against Napoli last month and also struggled to match up to the intensity of top-level football.

At 36, Milner is long past his prime and is likely to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to regain his form in coming weeks

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the most talented footballers of his generation. The England international has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's success in recent seasons.

The Reds' two-time 'Young Player of the Season' registered two goals and 12 assists in the league last term. He was included in the 'PFA Team of the Year' for his performances.

However, he didn't pick up from where he left off last season and has been among the most disappointing players for the Reds this term. His defensive deficiencies have been well documented but he has struggled with his attacking play as well.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Trent Alexander-Arnold 𝙄𝙎 a good defender, according to Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold 𝙄𝙎 a good defender, according to Jurgen Klopp 💪 https://t.co/rFhHhuKQto

The west Derby-born defender has looked bereft of ideas in attack at times and is yet to register an assist this campaign. He was also excluded from England's squad that played out a 3-3 draw against Germany earlier this week.

With the FIFA World Cup less than two months away, Alexander-Arnold will need to regain his form in the coming games to make it to the Three Lions final squad for the tournament.

