3 Liverpool players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Chelsea | Premier League 2021-22

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool desperately needed to put three points on the board on Sunday to keep up with runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City. Unfortunately, Chelsea’s valiant effort kept the Reds from stealing maximum points, condemning them to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts, who started the match one point ahead of Liverpool in second position, made a strong start to the game. Liverpool were forced to work hard in the early minutes, but it was the visitors who got the first clear chance of the match. After Mohamed Salah uncharacteristically scuffed his opportunity, Sadio Mane capitalized on Trevoh Chalobah’s scuffed clearance to put Liverpool ahead in the ninth minute.

Four minutes before the half-hour mark, Salah joined the party to put Liverpool 2-0 up. The Reds looked on course for a win until Chelsea decided to take matters into their own hands. Two quick goals before half-time from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic leveled the scoreline, setting up an exciting second half.

Liverpool started the second half with vigor but could not find it in themselves to apply the finishing touch. Salah and Mane came close to putting Liverpool ahead once again, but Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy was up to the task. Their efforts died down after the hour mark and they reluctantly settled for a 2-2 draw.

Here are the three Liverpool players who performed and two who failed to live up to their billing against Chelsea on Sunday.

Performed: Kostas Tsimikas

With Andrew Robertson serving his red card suspension, Kostas Tsimikas slotted into the left-back position for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Despite lacking Robertson’s experience, Tsimikas did well to hold his ground and even took the game to the Chelsea defenders whenever possible.

Isn't it great having depth that can step in and offer quality when a first teamer is out?

The Greece international made a clearance and two interceptions in addition to winning four of his five ground duels. He also completed both of his dribbles and provided one key pass over the course of the 90 minutes.

Underperformed: Jordan Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson started in the middle of the park against Chelsea, hoping to cope up with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Unfortunately, the Englishman looked way out of his depth and saw the game pass him by.

The Chelsea duo put pressure on Henderson time and again, which saw the England international’s distribution take a nosedive. Only 31 of his passes were successful, which is poor for a player of his experience.

The central midfielder also lost possession 16 times and did not create a single chance for his team.

